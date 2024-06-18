Delhi Airport Gets India's First Quick Drop Solution For Self-Service Baggage Drop System | How To Use This

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport became the first facility in India to introduce the "Quick Drop Solution" for self service bag drop, authorities said.
A video shared by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) showed the newly introduced state-of-the-art service for the flyers.
With this, IGIA became the first in India and the second in world -- after Toronto -- to employ this technology, a statement from DIAL said.
This quick drop solution service is available for Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo at the moment, Moneycontrol said citing the statement.
A subsidiary of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, DIAL said that as many as 50 self-service bag drop units have been installed across Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 3 (T3) and are operational. This service ensures a smooth and efficient check-in experience for the passenger, the airport firm reportedly said.
This passenger-friendly initiative streamlines the process of baggage drop-off, significantly reducing the wait time by around 15-20 minutes, further enhancing the overall airport experience.
"With its ability to cater to up to three passengers per minute, the SBD facility can significantly reduce the overall time you invest in processing your baggage at check-in counters," DIAL said.
HOW DOES THE SELF-BAGGAGE DROP WORK?
The simple and efficient process of the self-baggage drop works like this:
Firstly, passengers should generate their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-in kiosk. After which, you tag the baggage tag to your luggage.
After tagging the check-in baggage, passengers can proceed to the SBD system units, where they can scan their boarding pass and declare that their luggage does not contain any prohibited or dangerous items.
Lastly, passengers can load their baggage onto the designated belt.
Once all the steps are completed, the check-in baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and then onto the aircraft.
Notably, flyers are not required to register separately to avail the self-service bag drop facility.