Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Claims ED Has Arrived At His Home To Arrest Him

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed ED team has reached his house to arrest him.
Khan, who is MLA from Okhla is under scrutiny in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.
Reports said the ED team has arrived at his place in connection with the same case.
In response to Khan’s tweet, MP and party’s senior party leader Sanjay Singh criticized the central government and the ED for their actions.
In a video posted on X, where the AAP MLA Khan was seen preventing ED officials from entering his house as they were not accompanied by a local police team, Sanjay Singh said, "There is no evidence against Amanatullah Khan, but both Modi's dictatorship and the ED's hooliganism continue."
In a separate video statement released amid ED's action, AAP MLA Khan said the probing agency has been harassing him since the last two years by filing fake cases.
He said the ED is creating some or the other problem for not only him but AAP too. However, he added that neither he nor the party will bow down against them.
He said, "ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED), and I have replied to every notice. Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me and filing fake cases against me."
"Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them; they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice...," he added.
AAP's Sanjay Singh accuses probe agencies of becoming government's tool: On ED raid at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence, Singh said, "Despite reprimands from the SC to the ED, telling them not to conduct investigation with ill intention, there was an ED raid at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence this morning. It is happening when there was a cancer surgery of his mother-in-law recently. ED knows this. Amanatullah Khan's advocate had already wrote to them asking for time because of the surgery. In 2016, CBI registered a case, after investigation for 6 years, they said Amanatullah Khan did not take bribe, he was let off."
He added, "ACB and ED also did investigation. ACB had arrested him, and when he got bail, they said that there was no evidence of bribe. ED had grilled him for long hours. Today's raid is related to that case of 2016. It is shameful that raids are happening when he was let off by two agencies. They are just becoming tool of the govt, I want to say to the govt that we will fight and we will win."