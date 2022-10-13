Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Delhi: 3 Teens Drown In A Ditch

According to police, three teenagers drowned in a ditch while taking a bath on Thursday afternoon in Pul Prahlad Pur, southeast Delhi.

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:18 pm

Three teenagers drowned in a ditch while taking bath in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahlad Pur area on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Risbah (16), Piyus (13), and Piyush (16), all residents of Khanpur here, they said. Police said they received the information about the incident at 2.38 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, "Our staff immediately rushed to the spot where they met a 16-year-old boy named lucky, resident of Khanpur,  who told that he along with his seven other friends had come to take bath in rain waterlogged in an open ground."

When they were busy taking bath, three of his friend Piyus, Piyush, and Risabh fell into a ditch and after struggling for some time, they disappeared into the water, he said.

Police said its staff launched a search for the drowned children. After an intensive search of about 30 minutes, all three teenagers were fished out of the water and sent to the hospital in a CAT ambulance.

"All three children were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The bodies have been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and will be handed over to their families members after the procedure," the senior officer said. 

