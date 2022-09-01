Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Home National

Delay In Services On Delhi Metro's Blue Line Due To Passenger On Track: DMRC

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro File Photo

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 10:43 am

Services have been delayed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Thursday due to a "passenger on track" at Tilak Nagar station, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Further details from the DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

-With PTI Input

