Defence Ministry's CoE-SURVEI Proposes Parameters For Evaluation Of Drone Image Quality

The Centre of Excellence - Satellite and Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE - SURVEI) has proposed technical parameters for evaluation of the quality of the images obtained by drones which may serve as the world's first standard for land survey, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The draft standards, published for seeking views and consultations with drone community and other stakeholders, prescribe 19 parameters to evaluate quality of drone output and 8 extension metrics/ techniques to estimate image quality, apart from indicating sample benchmarking from literature, it added.

At present, no uniform parameters exist for evaluation of images obtained by the use of drones for the purpose of land survey, the ministry said. This poses a "challenge" in carrying out post-processing analysis on the drone imagery output, restricting the ability to extract relevant information from drone data by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools, it added.

"Setting the world's first standard on land survey using drone, the Ministry of Defence's Centre of Excellence - Satellite and Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE - SURVEI) has published a draft concept paper prescribing the technical parameters which may serve as a reference standard to estimate the image quality of drone survey output," the ministry said in a statement.

The COE-SURVEI has solicited comments from the stakeholders in this regard "for laying down uniform standards to evaluate quality of output of drone images for the purpose of land survey", it said.

"In association with its knowledge partners, the CoE - SURVEI has taken a lead in developing draft standards for drone survey output, and published the same for seeking views and wider consultations with drone community and other stakeholders," it added.

