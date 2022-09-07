Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Defence Ministry's CoE-SURVEI Proposes Parameters For Evaluation Of Drone Image Quality

The draft standards, published for seeking views and consultations with drone community and other stakeholders, prescribe 19 parameters to evaluate quality of drone output and 8 extension metrics/ techniques to estimate image quality, apart from indicating sample benchmarking from literature, it added.

The Centre of Excellence has proposed technical parameters for evaluation of the quality of the images obtained by drones
The Centre of Excellence has proposed technical parameters for evaluation of the quality of the images obtained by drones Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:25 pm

The Centre of Excellence - Satellite and Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE - SURVEI) has proposed technical parameters for evaluation of the quality of the images obtained by drones which may serve as the world's first standard for land survey, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The draft standards, published for seeking views and consultations with drone community and other stakeholders, prescribe 19 parameters to evaluate quality of drone output and 8 extension metrics/ techniques to estimate image quality, apart from indicating sample benchmarking from literature, it added.

At present, no uniform parameters exist for evaluation of images obtained by the use of drones for the purpose of land survey, the ministry said. This poses a "challenge" in carrying out post-processing analysis on the drone imagery output, restricting the ability to extract relevant information from drone data by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools, it added.

"Setting the world's first standard on land survey using drone, the Ministry of Defence's Centre of Excellence - Satellite and Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE - SURVEI) has published a draft concept paper prescribing the technical parameters which may serve as a reference standard to estimate the image quality of drone survey output," the ministry said in a statement.  

The COE-SURVEI has solicited comments from the stakeholders in this regard "for laying down uniform standards to evaluate quality of output of drone images for the purpose of land survey", it said.  

"In association with its knowledge partners, the CoE - SURVEI has taken a lead in developing draft standards for drone survey output, and published the same for seeking views and wider consultations with drone community and other stakeholders," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Indian Missile Mistakenly Fired Into Pakistan, High-Level Inquiry Ordered: Defence Ministry

Onir Reacts After Defence Ministry Rejects His Movie On Gay Soldier In Indian Army

Defence Ministry Prohibits The Import Of 351 Items Under Staggered Timeline

Tags

National Defence Ministry CoE-SURVEI Proposes Parameters Evaluation Drone Image Quality Benchmarking
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start