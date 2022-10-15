Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Website For Citizens To Contribute To Army's Welfare Fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 8:48 am

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi. The initiative will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), 2022. 

The portal, MBKS, was launched at a function, where Singh paid tributes to the soldiers of the Armed Forces. 

The website will allow commoners to directly contribute to the funds online and also download an e-certificate for the same. 

On behalf of the  Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army will be maintaining the book of funds besides online donations. 

During the event, Singh also announced the next of kin of fallen heroes and disabled soldiers.

The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

What is AFBCWF?

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

"While the government of India has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads or industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families," the statement said.

The website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause, the ministry said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has graciously accepted to be the 'Goodwill Ambassador', it said. 

