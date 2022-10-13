Rajnath Singh To Launch Welfare Fund Donation Website For Martyrs' Families On Oct 14

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch a website on October 14 that will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), the ministry said on Wednesday.

The portal -- 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) -- will be launched during a function to be held at the National War Memorial complex here, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

All about the initiative

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

"While the government of India has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads or industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families," the statement said.

The website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause, the ministry said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has graciously accepted to be the 'Goodwill Ambassador', it said.

The chief of defence staff, all three service chiefs, many Param Vir Chakra awardees and other prominent officials of the ministry, various corporate heads, chairman and managing directors of banks, eminent serving personnel from field of sports, and other celebrities are expected to attend the function, the statement said.

"On that day, ten next of kin of fallen heroes and soldiers disabled in active military operations will also be felicitated. Parents and relatives of many war decorated soldiers have also been invited," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)