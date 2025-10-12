A decomposed male body wrapped in a plastic bag was discovered near the Hindon Canal in Delhi.
Preliminary reports indicate the person had been dead for several days, and the identity of the deceased is still unknown.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Authorities discovered a decomposed male body wrapped in a plastic bag near the Hindon Canal in Delhi. The body was found on the canal's banks, prompting an immediate police investigation, PTI reported.
Preliminary examinations suggest the individual had been deceased for several days. The cause of death remains undetermined, and the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed.
Police have initiated a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are working to identify the individual. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.