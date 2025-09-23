Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

A fan holds a portrait of late singer Zubeen Garg during his last rites at the cremation ground in Sonapur, Assam.
Floodwaters from the Sina River inundate roads and homes, entering residential and surrounding areas after heavy rain, in Solapur, Maharashtra.
CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh flags off the third edition of a high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The expedition is scheduled to be held from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.
A potter makes earthen lamps, ahead of the Diwali festival, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Members of the Jewish community offer prayers as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at Shaare Rason Synagogue in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Family members carry the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg for his last ritual at the cremation ground in Sonapur, Assam.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during flagging off ceremony of inter-state air-conditioned bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi.
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee issues a ticket using Automated Fare Collection System, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan leaves after being released from the Sitapur jail on bail, in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi.
Influencer Anveshi Jain, extreme right, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi.
School students make formations as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebrations, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert during CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh's visit to Kashmir, in Srinagar.
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga as a part of Durga Puja festival, at his workshop, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
People take part in a grand Pakwada Bike Rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Anantnag to mark the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, a nationwide campaign dedicated to public service and outreach, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Participants during flagging off ceremony of the third edition of a high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.