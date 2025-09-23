National

Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 23, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Last rites of singer Zubeen Garg in Assam
Last rites of singer Zubeen Garg in Assam | Photo: PTI

A fan holds a portrait of late singer Zubeen Garg during his last rites at the cremation ground in Sonapur, Assam.

2/16
Weather: Solapur flood
Weather: Solapur flood | Photo: PTI

Floodwaters from the Sina River inundate roads and homes, entering residential and surrounding areas after heavy rain, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

3/16
All-women CRPF bike rally from J-K to Ladakh
All-women CRPF bike rally from J-K to Ladakh | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh flags off the third edition of a high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The expedition is scheduled to be held from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

4/16
Earthen lamps
Earthen lamps | Photo: PTI

A potter makes earthen lamps, ahead of the Diwali festival, in Gurugram, Haryana.

5/16
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Mumbai
Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Members of the Jewish community offer prayers as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at Shaare Rason Synagogue in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

6/16
Family members carry the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg for his last ritual at the cremation ground in Sonapur, Assam.

7/16
Delhi: Launch of inter-state AC bus service to UPs Baraut
Delhi: Launch of inter-state AC bus service to UP's Baraut | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during flagging off ceremony of inter-state air-conditioned bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi.

8/16
Delhi: Launch of Automated Fare Collection System
Delhi: Launch of Automated Fare Collection System | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee issues a ticket using Automated Fare Collection System, in New Delhi.

9/16
Azam Khan released from jail on bail
Azam Khan released from jail on bail | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan leaves after being released from the Sitapur jail on bail, in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

10/16
Yuvraj Singh appears before ED
Yuvraj Singh appears before ED | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi.

11/16
Anveshi Jain appears before ED
Anveshi Jain appears before ED | Photo: PTI

Influencer Anveshi Jain, extreme right, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, in New Delhi.

12/16
School students celebrate PM Modis birthday
School students celebrate PM Modi's birthday | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

School students make formations as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebrations, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

13/16
Security for CRPF DGs visit to Kashmir
Security for CRPF DG's visit to Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert during CRPF Director General (DG) GP Singh's visit to Kashmir, in Srinagar.

14/16
Preps for Durga Puja festival in Jaipur
Preps for Durga Puja festival in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga as a part of Durga Puja festival, at his workshop, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

15/16
Pakwada Bike Rally by BJP in Srinagar
Pakwada Bike Rally by BJP in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

People take part in a grand Pakwada Bike Rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Anantnag to mark the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, a nationwide campaign dedicated to public service and outreach, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

16/16
All-women CRPF bike rally from J-K to Ladakh
All-women CRPF bike rally from J-K to Ladakh | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Participants during flagging off ceremony of the third edition of a high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

