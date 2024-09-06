National

Day In Pics: September 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 06, 2024

AAP protest against Amanatullah Khan's arrest Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Security personnel try to stop AAP workers during a protest against the arrest of party leader Amanatullah Khan, in New Delhi.

1/8
Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge launch
Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge launch Photo: PTI

‘Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge, LSAM 21 (Yard 131)’, 7th Barge of 11 x ACTCM Barge Project, built by MSME Shipyard, M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane for Indian Navy during its launch.

2/8
Teej festival
Teej festival Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A Hindu woman offers prayers on the occasion of Teej festival, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna in Prayagraj.

3/8
Fire breaks out at Kamala mills in Mumbai
Fire breaks out at Kamala mills in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at Times Tower building in Kamala Mill compound, in Mumbai.

4/8
PM Modi interacts with teachers
PM Modi interacts with teachers Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with teachers, in New Delhi.

5/8
Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits flood affected Kesarapalle
Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits flood affected Kesarapalle Photo: PTI

Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan consoles an affected person during his visit to the flood affected areas to assess the crop damage, in Kesarapalle, Andhra Pradesh.

6/8
Rajnath Singh at Khatu Shyam Temple
Rajnath Singh at Khatu Shyam Temple Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Khatu Shyam Temple, in Lucknow.

7/8
Rescue ops in flood affected Vijayawada
Rescue ops in flood affected Vijayawada Photo: PTI

Indian Navy personnel conduct rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

8/8
Passing Out Parade in Nagpur
Passing Out Parade in Nagpur Photo: PTI

A newly-inducted police constable with her family members during the passing out parade, in Nagpur.

