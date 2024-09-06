Day In Pics: September 06, 2024

Security personnel try to stop AAP workers during a protest against the arrest of party leader Amanatullah Khan, in New Delhi.
‘Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge, LSAM 21 (Yard 131)’, 7th Barge of 11 x ACTCM Barge Project, built by MSME Shipyard, M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane for Indian Navy during its launch.
A Hindu woman offers prayers on the occasion of Teej festival, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna in Prayagraj.
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at Times Tower building in Kamala Mill compound, in Mumbai.
Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan consoles an affected person during his visit to the flood affected areas to assess the crop damage, in Kesarapalle, Andhra Pradesh.
Indian Navy personnel conduct rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
A newly-inducted police constable with her family members during the passing out parade, in Nagpur.