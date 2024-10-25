National

Day In Pics: October 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 25, 2024

Zeeshan Siddique
Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (Ajit) chief Ajit Pawar felicitates Zeeshan Siddique as the latter joins the party and will contest from the Bandra East constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

1/7
Cyclone Dana in West Bengal
Cyclone Dana in West Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
People remove uprooted trees from a road at Digha in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal. Heavy rains packed with gusty winds lashed parts of southern West Bengal as the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ continued to tear through the Odisha coast since midnight.

2/7
Cyclone Dana aftermath
Cyclone Dana aftermath in Odisha | Photo: PTI
Fuel dispenser kiosk is seen damaged at a petrol pump in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Dana’ at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district, Odisha. The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana was complete on Friday morning and the system took at least eight and half hours to enter the landmass, IMD said.

3/7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal and others during the inauguration of the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, in New Delhi.

4/7
Champai Soren to file nomination
J'khand polls: Champai Soren to file nomination | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate for Saraikela Assembly constituency Champai Soren performs rituals before he files nomination for Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

5/7
Engineer Rashid
Engineer Rashid protests in Srinagar | Photo: PTI
Baramulla MP and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid with other party leaders stages a protest demanding the restoration of the traditional 'Darbar Move', the bi-annual shift of the state secretariat and other government offices from the summer capital Srinagar to the winter capital Jammu, in Srinagar.

6/7
Narendra Modi and Olaf Scholz
Modi-Scholz meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pose for the media upon their arrival for a meeting, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

7/7
Preps for Maha Kumbh Mela
Preps for Maha Kumbh Mela in UP's Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
Labourers build a pontoon bridge on the Ganga river during preparations for the upcoming ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj.

