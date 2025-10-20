Day In Pics: October 20, 2025

In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Ghantewala shop as he makes 'Imartis' and 'Besan ladoos', traditional Indian sweets, on the ‘Diwali’ festival, in New Delhi.
A priest showers flower petals on a man during the ‘Chopda Puja’, worship ledger books or account books in front of deities, on the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Rajkot.
People release a hot air balloon featuring an image of Goddess Kali during the 'Kali Puja' and 'Diwali' festival celebrations, in Kolkata.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offers prayers on the 'Diwali' festival, in Bhopal.
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to meet naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Indian Navy aircraft perform aerial manoeuvres during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit aboard INS Vikrant on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.
Passengers board an overcrowded train at Patna Junction Railway Station amid festive Diwali rush, in Patna, Bihar.
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant, on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.
India Gate engulfed in a layer of smog, in New Delhi. The national capital woke up to a layer of smog on Diwali morning with the city's air quality index (AQI) slipping into the 'very poor' category, as it crossed the 300-mark.
An anti-smog gun installed on a road by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sprays water droplets to combat air pollution, at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
In this image posted on Oct. 20, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and monks offer prayers after sacred relics of Lord Buddha returned to India following a week-long exposition in Russia.
In this image posted on Oct. 19, 2025, the Ram Temple illuminated with decorative lights as part of Diwali festival celebrations, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.