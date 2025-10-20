National

Day In Pics: October 20, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 20, 2025

Rahul Gandhi celebrates Diwali
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Diwali | Photo: AICC via PTI

In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Ghantewala shop as he makes 'Imartis' and 'Besan ladoos', traditional Indian sweets, on the ‘Diwali’ festival, in New Delhi.

Chopda Puja
Diwali 2025 | Photo: PTI
A priest showers flower petals on a man during the ‘Chopda Puja’, worship ledger books or account books in front of deities, on the ‘Diwali’ festival, in Rajkot.

Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata
Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
People release a hot air balloon featuring an image of Goddess Kali during the 'Kali Puja' and 'Diwali' festival celebrations, in Kolkata.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Diwali 2025 | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offers prayers on the 'Diwali' festival, in Bhopal.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel | Photo: Handout via PTI
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to meet naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel | Photo: Handout via PTI
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to meet naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel | Photo: Handout via PTI
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Indian Navy aircraft perform aerial manoeuvres during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit aboard INS Vikrant on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

Patna Junction sees heavy festive footfall
Patna Junction sees heavy festive footfall | Photo: PTI
Passengers board an overcrowded train at Patna Junction Railway Station amid festive Diwali rush, in Patna, Bihar.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with naval personnel | Photo: Handout via PTI
In this image received on Oct. 20, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant, on the occasion of Diwali, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India Gate engulfed in a layer of smog, in New Delhi. The national capital woke up to a layer of smog on Diwali morning with the city's air quality index (AQI) slipping into the 'very poor' category, as it crossed the 300-mark.

Air pollution in Navi Mumbai
Air pollution in Navi Mumbai | Photo: PTI
An anti-smog gun installed on a road by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sprays water droplets to combat air pollution, at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Buddha relics return to India from Russia
Buddha relics return to India from Russia | Photo: @OfficeOfLGJandK/X via PTI
In this image posted on Oct. 20, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and monks offer prayers after sacred relics of Lord Buddha returned to India following a week-long exposition in Russia.

Ram Temple illuminated on Diwali
Ram Temple illuminated on Diwali | Photo: @ShriRamTeerth/X via PTI
In this image posted on Oct. 19, 2025, the Ram Temple illuminated with decorative lights as part of Diwali festival celebrations, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

