Day In Pics: October 20, 2024

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct investigation at the site after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in Rohini area of New Delhi.
A bulldozer being used to demolish the illegal construction belonging to Naseeb Choudhary, who is accused of knife attack on RSS members, in Jaipur. Few RSS members were allegedly attacked during a religious event at a temple in Jaipur.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Suniel Shetty and others felicitate a winner after the Kashmir Marathon.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini being greeted by people at his official residence.
Locals at the charred building after a fire broke out at Tura Bazar on Oct 16, in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Social activist and President of the National Federation of Indian Women Aruna Roy with former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Madan Lokur, social activist Nikhil Dey and others during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Right to Information (RTI) Museum, in Beawar, Rajasthan.
Security personnel keep a vigil after a flight made an emergency landing at the airport following an alleged bomb threat, in Jodhpur.
Attendees during the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.
People sit on a road near the fasting mancha of junior doctors observing fast-unto-death in protest against the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. The agitating doctors said they will attend a meeting called by the West Bengal government on Monday to resolve issues related to their demands, emphasising that its outcome will determine whether they will withdraw their indefinite hunger strike.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by people upon his arrival for the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil with Jyoti Mete as she joins the party along with three others, in Mumbai.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Kanchi Kamakoti 'Matha' Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal during the inauguration ceremony of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.
Women click a selfie during 'Karva Chauth' festival celebrations, at a temple in Patiala.
Women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Prayagraj.
Married women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' festival in Patna.
Women perform rituals on the occasion of the 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Jammu.
Women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Dehradun.