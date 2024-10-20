National

Day In Pics: October 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 20, 2024

NSG personnel conduct investigation at Blast at Prashant Vihar, Delhi
Blast at Prashant Vihar, Delhi | Photo: PTI

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct investigation at the site after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in Rohini area of New Delhi.

Demolition of accused Naseeb Choudharys illegal construction
Demolition of accused Naseeb Choudhary's illegal construction | Photo: PTI
A bulldozer being used to demolish the illegal construction belonging to Naseeb Choudhary, who is accused of knife attack on RSS members, in Jaipur. Few RSS members were allegedly attacked during a religious event at a temple in Jaipur.

Manoj Sinha, actor Suniel Shetty during Kashmir Marathon
Kashmir Marathon | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Suniel Shetty and others felicitate a winner after the Kashmir Marathon.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini meets people
Haryana CM meets people | Photo: PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini being greeted by people at his official residence.

Remains after fire at Meghalayas Tura Bazar
Remains after fire at Meghalaya's Tura Bazar | Photo: PTI
Locals at the charred building after a fire broke out at Tura Bazar on Oct 16, in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference
AAP PC | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey with former judge of the SC Justice Madan Lokur RTI Museum in Beawar
RTI Museum in Beawar | Photo: PTI
Social activist and President of the National Federation of Indian Women Aruna Roy with former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Madan Lokur, social activist Nikhil Dey and others during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Right to Information (RTI) Museum, in Beawar, Rajasthan.

Security at the airport in Jodhpur
Security at the airport in Jodhpur | Photo: PTI
Security personnel keep a vigil after a flight made an emergency landing at the airport following an alleged bomb threat, in Jodhpur.

Inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.
PM Modi in Varanasi | Photo: PTI
Attendees during the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.

Junior doctors protest in Kolkata
Junior doctors protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
People sit on a road near the fasting mancha of junior doctors observing fast-unto-death in protest against the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. The agitating doctors said they will attend a meeting called by the West Bengal government on Monday to resolve issues related to their demands, emphasising that its outcome will determine whether they will withdraw their indefinite hunger strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by people upon his arrival for the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil
Jyoti Mete joins NCP (SP) | Photo: PTI
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, party leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil with Jyoti Mete as she joins the party along with three others, in Mumbai.

Yogi Adityanath with Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal
Yogi Adityanath with Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Kanchi Kamakoti 'Matha' Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal during the inauguration ceremony of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.

Karva Chauth celebration in Patiala
Karva Chauth celebration in Patiala | Photo: PTI
Women click a selfie during 'Karva Chauth' festival celebrations, at a temple in Patiala.

Karva Chauth celebration in Prayagraj
Karva Chauth celebration in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
Women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Prayagraj.

Karwa Chauth festival in Patna
'Karwa Chauth' festival in Patna | Photo: PTI
Married women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' festival in Patna.

Karva Chauth celebration in Jammu
Karva Chauth celebration in J-K | Photo: PTI
Women perform rituals on the occasion of the 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Jammu.

Karva Chauth celebration in Dehradun
Karva Chauth celebration in Dehradun | Photo: PTI
Women perform rituals on the occasion of 'Karva Chauth', in Dehradun.

