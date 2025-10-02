National

Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 02, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gandhi Jayanti in Chennai
Gandhi Jayanti in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

People pay floral tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.

2/8
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Vijayadashami Utsav 2025’ in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Vijayadashami Utsav 2025', in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

3/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat, in New Delhi.

4/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Gandhi Jayanti 2025 | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi.

5/8
Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away
Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra performs during the Swami Harida-Tansen-Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav in New Delhi. Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away on Thursday Oct. 2, 2025.

6/8
Dussehra festival in Delhi
'Dussehra' festival in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Effigies of demon king 'Ravana', his brother 'Kumbhakarna' and son 'Meghnath' are being installed on the occasion of the 'Dussehra' festival, at Luv Kush Ramlila ground, Red Fort, in New Delhi.

7/8
Current situations in Ladakh
Current situations in Ladakh | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

A man moves prayer wheel, in Leh, Ladakh.

8/8
Gandhi Jayanti at Parliament House
Gandhi Jayanti at Parliament House Gandhi Jayanti at Parliament HousePhoto: PTI/Salman Ali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with other cabinet ministers during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Parliament House, in New Delhi.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Seek Solid Start; IND 23/0, WI 162

  2. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

  3. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  4. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  5. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  4. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  5. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick