Day In Pics: October 02, 2025

People pay floral tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Vijayadashami Utsav 2025', in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat, in New Delhi.
In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat, in New Delhi.
In this file photo, Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra performs during the Swami Harida-Tansen-Sangeet-Nritya Mahotsav in New Delhi. Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away on Thursday Oct. 2, 2025.
Effigies of demon king 'Ravana', his brother 'Kumbhakarna' and son 'Meghnath' are being installed on the occasion of the 'Dussehra' festival, at Luv Kush Ramlila ground, Red Fort, in New Delhi.
A man moves prayer wheel, in Leh, Ladakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with other cabinet ministers during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Parliament House, in New Delhi.