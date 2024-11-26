Day In Pics: November 26, 2024

A Mumbai Police personnel pays tribute to martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on the anniversary of the gruesome incident, at CP office in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan receives Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's resignation as state chief minister, as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar look on, in Mumbai. The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.
Mosque Committee Head Zafar Ali in Sambhal.
Pieces of broken window glass lie on the floor after an explosion outside a club in Chandigarh.
School students pay homage to B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day, in Agartala.
Police personnel continue to keep vigil two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.
LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with party legislators stage a protest during the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Patna.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat bypoll.
President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Samvidhan Divas' function at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
Smoke and flames billow out during a forest fire, in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.