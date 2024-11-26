National

Day In Pics: November 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 26, 2024

26/11 Terror Attack Anniversary
26/11 Terror Attack Anniversary | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

A Mumbai Police personnel pays tribute to martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on the anniversary of the gruesome incident, at CP office in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan receives Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's resignation as state chief minister, as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar look on, in Mumbai. The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.

Mosque Committee Head Zafar Ali
Security in Sambhal | Photo: PTI
Mosque Committee Head Zafar Ali in Sambhal.

Blast outside club in Chandigarh
Blast outside club in Chandigarh | Photo: PTI
Pieces of broken window glass lie on the floor after an explosion outside a club in Chandigarh.

Constitution Day celebrations in Agartala
Constitution Day celebrations in Agartala | Photo: PTI
School students pay homage to B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day, in Agartala.

Mosque Row
Mosque row: Security at UP's Sambhal Photo: PTI
Police personnel continue to keep vigil two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

Protest in winter session of Bihar Assembly
Protest in winter session of Bihar Assembly Photo: PTI
LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with party legislators stage a protest during the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Patna.

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi with Revanth Reddy Photo: PTI
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat bypoll.

Constitution Day celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan
Constitution Day celebrations at Samvidhan Sadan Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Samvidhan Divas' function at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

Forest fire in HPs Kullu
Forest fire in HP's Kullu Photo: PTI
Smoke and flames billow out during a forest fire, in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

