Day In Pics: May 31, 2024

People wait in queues to collect drinking water from a tanker, at Geeta Colony, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Surya Puja' at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari.
Workers during a 63-hour mega block conducted for widening and extension of platforms 5 and 6 of Thane railway station.
A man rides a cart after rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, at Tarapith in Birbhum district.
Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, returns to India, being taken to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru, Friday in the wee hours, May 31, 2024.
Polling officials at an EVM distribution centre, a day before voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala.
Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guteress with Indian Army Major Radhika Sen who has been conferred with the ‘UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year' Award, at UN Headquarters, in New York.
Women take cover under a scarf on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in New Delhi. Light rain and thunderstorm have been forecast for Delhi on Friday that has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days.
A bus that overturned on the Yamunotri highway being removed from the road, in Uttarkashi district. Several passengers suffered injuries.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during a protest march over water crisis in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi.
People participate in an awareness rally to observe World No Tobacco Day, outside Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaks with the media regarding the alleged sex scandal involving suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivers a video message, ahead of his surrender before Tihar jail authorities.