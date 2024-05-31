National

Day In Pics: May 31, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 31, 2024

Delhi water crisis | Photo: PTI

People wait in queues to collect drinking water from a tanker, at Geeta Colony, in New Delhi.

1/13
PM at Vivekananda Rock Memorial
PM at Vivekananda Rock Memorial | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Surya Puja' at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari.

2/13
Railway mega block in Thane
Railway mega block in Thane | Photo: PTI

Workers during a 63-hour mega block conducted for widening and extension of platforms 5 and 6 of Thane railway station.

3/13
Weather: Rain in WB
Weather: Rain in WB | Photo: PTI

A man rides a cart after rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, at Tarapith in Birbhum district.

4/13
Prajwal Revanna returns to India to join probe
Prajwal Revanna returns to India to join probe | Photo: PTI

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, returns to India, being taken to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Bengaluru, Friday in the wee hours, May 31, 2024.

5/13
LS Polls: Preps for last phase voting
LS Polls: Preps for last phase voting | Photo: PTI

Polling officials at an EVM distribution centre, a day before voting in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala.

6/13
Maj Radhika Sen conferred with UN Gender Advocate award
Maj Radhika Sen conferred with UN Gender Advocate award | Photo: PTI

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guteress with Indian Army Major Radhika Sen who has been conferred with the ‘UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year' Award, at UN Headquarters, in New York.

7/13
Weather: Heatwave in Delhi
Weather: Heatwave in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Women take cover under a scarf on a hot summer day amid heatwave, in New Delhi. Light rain and thunderstorm have been forecast for Delhi on Friday that has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days.

8/13
PM in Kanniyakumari
PM in Kanniyakumari | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari.

9/13
Uttarkashi bus accident
Uttarkashi bus accident | Photo: PTI

A bus that overturned on the Yamunotri highway being removed from the road, in Uttarkashi district. Several passengers suffered injuries.

10/13
BJP protest over water crisis in Delhi
BJP protest over water crisis in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva during a protest march over water crisis in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi.

11/13
World No Tobacco Day
World No Tobacco Day | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People participate in an awareness rally to observe World No Tobacco Day, outside Victoria Memorial, in Kolkata.

12/13
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara speaks with the media regarding the alleged sex scandal involving suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, in Bengaluru.

13/13
Arvind Kejriwals video message
Arvind Kejriwal's video message | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivers a video message, ahead of his surrender before Tihar jail authorities.

