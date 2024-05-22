Day In Pics: May 22, 2024

Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mahendragarh.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate from Hamirpur constituency Satpal Singh Raizada during a rally for Lok Sabha elctions, in Bilaspur.
A polling official during voting via postal ballot conducted for poll duty officials, for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple with family, in Tirupati.
A monk cleans a statue of Lord Buddha amid preparations for the ‘Buddha Purnima’ festival, in Agartala.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with party candidate Vijay Kumar Shukla during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, Muzaffarpur