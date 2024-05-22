National

Day In Pics: May 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 22, 2024

Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Haryana | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mahendragarh.

1/5
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Chhattisgarh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress candidate from Hamirpur constituency Satpal Singh Raizada during a rally for Lok Sabha elctions, in Bilaspur.

2/5
Voting for poll duty officials
Voting for poll duty officials | Photo: PTI

A polling official during voting via postal ballot conducted for poll duty officials, for Lok Sabha elections, in Patna.

3/5
Revanth Reddy in Tirupati
Revanth Reddy in Tirupati | Photo: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple with family, in Tirupati.

4/5
Eve of the Buddha Purnima festival in Tripura
Eve of the Buddha Purnima festival in Tripura | Photo: PTI

A monk cleans a statue of Lord Buddha amid preparations for the ‘Buddha Purnima’ festival, in Agartala.

5/5
Tejashwi Yadav campaigns
Tejashwi Yadav campaigns | Photo: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with party candidate Vijay Kumar Shukla during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, Muzaffarpur

