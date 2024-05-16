Day In Pics: May 16, 2024

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti during a rally in support of her mother and party candidate from Anantpur-Rajouri constituency, for Lok Sabha elections, in Poonch district.
Police outside AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house, in New Delhi. A police team reached Maliwal's residence to seek details of the incident in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
Workers prepare to sell air coolers at a market in view of hot summer days, in Gurugram.
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam being produced in a court in Ranchi. ED arrested Alamgir Alam Wednesday in connection with uncounted cash recovered from his secretary Sanjeev Lal's residence.
Aam Aadmi Party workers prepare for the party's campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Activists carry a banner during a rally against scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), at Zokhawthar village along the India-Myanmar border, in Champhai district of Mizoram.
Devotees cook food along the Yamunotri-Gangotri highway near Damta during 'Char Dham Yatra', in Uttarkashi district.
Volunteers pour water to cool the mats laid for devotees on a hot summer day at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.
Farm workers harvest paddy at Mayong village, in Morigaon district of Assam.
Locals near the debris after a boiler blast at a factory in Sonipat, Haryana. At least two people were killed while 25 others have been injured in the blast, according to officials.
BJP workers stage a protest demanding justice for Anjali Ambigera, who was stabbed to death at her house, in Hubballi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a mace during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh for Lok Sabha elections, in Jaunpur.
Indian citizens shake hands with Myanmar nationals during a rally against scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), at Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate, at Zokhawthar village along India-Myanmar border, in Champhai district of Mizoram.
A monkey takes rest under a utensil to protect itself against the scorching sun at Assam State Zoo, on a hot summer day, in Guwahati.
Two tigers cool off in a water body for relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, at a zoo, in Guwahati.