National

Day In Pics: May 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 16, 2024

Iltija Mufti campaigns | Photo: PTI

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti during a rally in support of her mother and party candidate from Anantpur-Rajouri constituency, for Lok Sabha elections, in Poonch district.

1/15
Delhi Police team reaches Maliwals residence
Delhi Police team reaches Maliwal's residence | Photo: PTI

Police outside AAP MP Swati Maliwal's house, in New Delhi. A police team reached Maliwal's residence to seek details of the incident in connection with the alleged assault on her at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

2/15
Air coolers for respite in summers
Air coolers for respite in summers | Photo: PTI

Workers prepare to sell air coolers at a market in view of hot summer days, in Gurugram.

3/15
Alamgir Alam produced in court
Alamgir Alam produced in court | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam being produced in a court in Ranchi. ED arrested Alamgir Alam Wednesday in connection with uncounted cash recovered from his secretary Sanjeev Lal's residence.

4/15
Preparations for AAPs campaign
Preparations for AAP's campaign | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Aam Aadmi Party workers prepare for the party's campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

5/15
Protest against Free Movement Regime in Mizoram
Protest against Free Movement Regime in Mizoram | Photo: PTI

Activists carry a banner during a rally against scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), at Zokhawthar village along the India-Myanmar border, in Champhai district of Mizoram.

6/15
Char Dham Yatra
Char Dham Yatra | Photo: PTI

Devotees cook food along the Yamunotri-Gangotri highway near Damta during 'Char Dham Yatra', in Uttarkashi district.

7/15
Hot summer day in Amritsar
Hot summer day in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Volunteers pour water to cool the mats laid for devotees on a hot summer day at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

8/15
Paddy harvest season in Morigaon
Paddy harvest season in Morigaon | Photo: PTI

Farm workers harvest paddy at Mayong village, in Morigaon district of Assam.

9/15
Blast in Sonipat factory
Blast in Sonipat factory | Photo: PTI

Locals near the debris after a boiler blast at a factory in Sonipat, Haryana. At least two people were killed while 25 others have been injured in the blast, according to officials.

10/15
Protest over Anjali Ambigera murder case
Protest over Anjali Ambigera murder case | Photo: PTI

BJP workers stage a protest demanding justice for Anjali Ambigera, who was stabbed to death at her house, in Hubballi.

11/15
PM Modi in UP
PM Modi in UP | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a mace during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh for Lok Sabha elections, in Jaunpur.

12/15
Protest against FMR in Mizoram
Protest against FMR in Mizoram | Photo: PTI

Indian citizens shake hands with Myanmar nationals during a rally against scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), at Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate, at Zokhawthar village along India-Myanmar border, in Champhai district of Mizoram.

13/15
Iltija Mufti campaigns in Poonch
Iltija Mufti campaigns in Poonch | Photo: PTI

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti during a rally in support of her mother and party candidate from Anantpur-Rajouri constituency, for Lok Sabha elections, in Poonch district.

14/15
A monkey at Assam State Zoo
A monkey at Assam State Zoo | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A monkey takes rest under a utensil to protect itself against the scorching sun at Assam State Zoo, on a hot summer day, in Guwahati.

15/15
Tigers in Guwahati
Tigers in Guwahati | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Two tigers cool off in a water body for relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, at a zoo, in Guwahati.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Relief From Summer Heat, Tamil Nadu Receives Moderate To Heavy Rainfall
  2. Will Soon File Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP In Excise Policy Case: ED To SC
  3. Four Inmates Escaped From Juvenile Home In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
  4. Gurugram: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Neighbour In Parking Dispute | On CCTV
  5. Rains To Intensify In Kerala; IMD Issues Orange Alert In Several Districts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dune Part 2' Actor Austin Butler To Star In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot? Here's What We Know
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
  3. Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu
  4. Lee Jung-jae Shares Major Update About 'Squid Game Season 2', Reveals Release Window
  5. ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. The Ebbs And Flows of IPL 2024: Will It lead to India's T20 World Cup Success?
  3. NBA Playoffs: Return To Eastern Conference Finals A Sign Of Celtics' Character, Claims Tatum
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag In Action At Thailand Open
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters Announce Special Feed For Hearing, Visually Impaired Fans
World News
  1. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
  2. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  3. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
  4. At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect
  5. China And Cambodia Begin 15-Day Military Exercises As Questions Grow About Beijing's Influence
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup