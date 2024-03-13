National

Day In Pics: March 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 13, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Raisen Photo: PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 'Jan Aabhar Yatra', in Raisen district.

Haryana%20floor%20test
Haryana floor test Photo: PTI
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal speaks in the state assembly during voting on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Chandigarh.

Pragya%20got%20special%20standing%20ovation%20by%20SC%20judges
Pragya got special standing ovation by SC judges Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Pragya's father Ajay Kumar Samal, who works as a cook in Supreme Court, gets emotional before felicitation of his daughter for getting a scholarship to study masters in law in two different universities in the US, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Pragya, whose father Ajay Kumar Samal works as a cook in Supreme Court, seeks blessings from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud felicitates, as other judegs look on, during her felicitation after she got a scholarship to study masters in law in two different universities in the US, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

Bharat%20Jodo%20Nyay%20Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dondaicha, Maharashtra.

Mohan%20Yadav%2C%20Shivraj%20Singh%20Chouhan%20in%20Raisen
Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Raisen Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being garlanded during the foundation stone laying of development works, in Raisen district.

Confidence%20building%20march
Confidence building march Photo: PTI
Children salute armed forces personnel during a confidence building march ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Nadia.

Arvind%20Kejriwal%20PC%20on%20CAA
Arvind Kejriwal PC on CAA Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in New Delhi.

Ranji%20Trophy%20Final
Ranji Trophy Final Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Shams Mulani with teammates celebrates the wicket of Vidarbha's Atharva Taide during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

