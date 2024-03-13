Day In Pics: March 13, 2024

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 'Jan Aabhar Yatra', in Raisen district.
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal speaks in the state assembly during voting on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Chandigarh.
Advertisement
Pragya's father Ajay Kumar Samal, who works as a cook in Supreme Court, gets emotional before felicitation of his daughter for getting a scholarship to study masters in law in two different universities in the US, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Pragya, whose father Ajay Kumar Samal works as a cook in Supreme Court, seeks blessings from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud felicitates, as other judegs look on, during her felicitation after she got a scholarship to study masters in law in two different universities in the US, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Dondaicha, Maharashtra.
Advertisement
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being garlanded during the foundation stone laying of development works, in Raisen district.
Advertisement
Children salute armed forces personnel during a confidence building march ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Nadia.
Advertisement
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in New Delhi.
Mumbai's Shams Mulani with teammates celebrates the wicket of Vidarbha's Atharva Taide during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.