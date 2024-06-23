National

Day In Pics: June 23, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 23, 2024

Atishi Singh's hunger strike Photo: PTI

A doctor examines Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh during the third day of her indefinite hunger strike over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.

1/9
Akhil Bhartiya Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sammelan
'Akhil Bhartiya Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sammelan' Photo: PTI

People take part in a 'shobha yatra' on the occasion of 'Akhil Bhartiya Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sammelan', in Solapur.

2/9
Virbhadra Singhs birth anniversary
Virbhadra Singh's birth anniversary Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh with her son Vikramaditya Singh pays tribute to her deceased husband and former HP CM Virbhadra Singh on the latter's birth anniversary, at party office in Shimla,

3/9
AAP leaders meets Delhi LG over water crisis
AAP leaders meets Delhi LG over water crisis Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj with other party leaders outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence for a meeting regarding the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.

4/9
Standlone: Dindi procession in Mumbai
Standlone: 'Dindi' procession in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Doctors take part in the 'Dindi' procession at Dadar, in Mumbai.

5/9
BSP office bearers’ meeting
BSP office bearers’ meeting Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati during party's office bearers’ meeting to review results of general elections, at party office in Lucknow.

6/9
Sanjay Gandhis death anniversary
Sanjay Gandhi's death anniversary Photo: PTI

BJP leader Varun Gandhi pays tribute to his deceased father Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Shanti Van, in New Delhi.

7/9
3rd Womens ODI: IND vs SA
3rd Women's ODI: IND vs SA Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

India's Smriti Mandhana during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

8/9
Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment by ISRO
Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment by ISRO Photo: PTI

ISRO's Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) 'Pushpak' during its Landing EXperiment (LEX).

9/9
3rd Womens ODI: IND vs SA
3rd Women's ODI: IND vs SA Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her half century during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

