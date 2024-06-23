Day In Pics: June 23, 2024

A doctor examines Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh during the third day of her indefinite hunger strike over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.
People take part in a 'shobha yatra' on the occasion of 'Akhil Bhartiya Veerashaiva-Lingayat Sammelan', in Solapur.
Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh with her son Vikramaditya Singh pays tribute to her deceased husband and former HP CM Virbhadra Singh on the latter's birth anniversary, at party office in Shimla,
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj with other party leaders outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence for a meeting regarding the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.
Doctors take part in the 'Dindi' procession at Dadar, in Mumbai.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati during party's office bearers’ meeting to review results of general elections, at party office in Lucknow.
BJP leader Varun Gandhi pays tribute to his deceased father Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Shanti Van, in New Delhi.
India's Smriti Mandhana during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
ISRO's Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) 'Pushpak' during its Landing EXperiment (LEX).
South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her half century during the third women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.