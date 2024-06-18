National

Day In Pics: June 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 18, 2024

CM Bhagwant Mann chairs a meeting | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with the police officials during a meeting on various issues related to law and order.

Jitendra Singhs roadshow in Jammu
Jitendra Singh's roadshow in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh during a roadshow after his victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

Protest against fuel price hike in Bengaluru
Protest against fuel price hike in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party supporters during a protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices, in Bengaluru.

Nirjala Ekadashi
'Nirjala Ekadashi' | Photo: PTI

Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of 'Nirjala Ekadashi' at Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.

Kanchanjunga accident victims bodies arrive
Kanchanjunga accident victims' bodies arrive | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Relatives break down as the body of Shankar Mohan Das, a Railway Mail Service (RMS) employee who died in the Kanchanjunga Express accident, arrives at his residence, in Kolkata.

Fishermen go fishing in Thiruvananthapuram
Fishermen go fishing in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

People at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Contractual land surveyors protest
Contractual land surveyors protest | Photo: PTI

Contractual land surveyors (Amin) protest demanding permanent job, outsite the Revenue Survey Training Institute in Patna.

UGC-NET exam
UGC-NET exam | Photo: PTI

Aspirants search their roll numbers for seats before entering an examination center to appear in the UGC-NET exam, at AN college in Patna.

Preps ahead of PM Modis visit to Varanasi
Preps ahead of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Preparations in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival to participate in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi.

Floods in Assam
Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

A man carries his cycle through a flooded area following rains, in Nalbari district of Assam.

Weather: Rains in Andhra Pradesh
Weather: Rains in Andhra Pradesh | Photo: PTI

A flooded road following rains, in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan at a meeting
Pawan Kalyan at a meeting | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan being greeted during a meeting of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Departments.

Weather: Hot summer day in Jammu
Weather: Hot summer day in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Boys cool off in a waterbody for respite from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Jammu.

Flooded Brahmaputra river in Assam
Flooded Brahmaputra river in Assam | Photo: PTI

Flooded Brahmaputra river after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.

Pankja Munde, Dhananjay Munde meet OBC protestors
Pankja Munde, Dhananjay Munde meet OBC protestors | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Pankja Munde and her cousin Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meet activists protesting for protection of the OBC quota, at Wadigodri in Jalna district.

Supriya Shrinate PC
Supriya Shrinate PC | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Protest against alleged irregularities in NEET result
Protest against alleged irregularities in NEET result | Photo: PTI

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, and others burn posters during a protest against Central Government over alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 exam results, in New Delhi.

