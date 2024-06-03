National

Day In Pics: June 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 03, 2024

Kerala school reopen after summer holidays | Photo: PTI

Children from Panathura, an island off Thiruvananthapuram, with their parents travel via a boat to reach their school that reopened after the summer vacation, in Thiruvananthapuram.

MLC elections in Karnataka
MLC elections in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Voters wait to cast their vote for the biennial Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

LS Polls: Repolling in North 24 Parganas
LS Polls: Repolling in North 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil as voters arrive at a polling booth during repolling due to election irregularities, for Lok Sabha polls, in North 24 Parganas. Repolling was underway on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

Weather: Rains in Guwahati
Weather: Rains in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Children carry their luggage through a flooded road following rains, in Guwahati.

LS Polls: Preps for vote counting
LS Polls: Preps for vote counting | Photo: PTI

Senior officers inspect the counting centre a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr.

Newly elected Sikkim Legislative Assembly
Newly elected Sikkim Legislative Assembly | Photo: PTI

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang with the newly elected legislators, in Mintokgang, Gangtok.

Tourists visit Kashmir
Tourists visit Kashmir | Photo: PTI

People visit a tourist spot at Doodhpathri, in Budgam district.

Prem Singh Tamang stakes claim to form Government
Prem Singh Tamang stakes claim to form Government | Photo: PTI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the state at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Gandhi Darshan Samithis unique protest against PM
Gandhi Darshan Samithi's unique protest against PM | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posts a copy of Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a protest organised by KPCC Gandhi Darshan Samithi, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at the airport after a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight received bomb threat, in Chennai.

CPI(M) leaders met WB CEO
CPI(M) leaders met WB CEO | Photo: PTI

CPI(M) leaders Mohammed Salim and Sujan Chakraborty speak with the media after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab, in Kolkata.

Preparations for LS results
Preparations for LS results | Photo: PTI

BJP supporters make sweets on the eve of the results of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Election Commission PC
Election Commission PC | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu during a press conference, in New Delhi.

M Karunanidhis birth anniversary
M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and DMK leaders pays tribute to his father and former state chief minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.

HP forest fire
HP forest fire | Photo: PTI

Flames of a fire that broke out in a forest area, near Shimla.

