Day In Pics: June 03, 2024

Children from Panathura, an island off Thiruvananthapuram, with their parents travel via a boat to reach their school that reopened after the summer vacation, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Voters wait to cast their vote for the biennial Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.
Security personnel keep vigil as voters arrive at a polling booth during repolling due to election irregularities, for Lok Sabha polls, in North 24 Parganas. Repolling was underway on Monday at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.
Children carry their luggage through a flooded road following rains, in Guwahati.
Senior officers inspect the counting centre a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr.
Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang with the newly elected legislators, in Mintokgang, Gangtok.
People visit a tourist spot at Doodhpathri, in Budgam district.
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the state at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok, Sikkim.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posts a copy of Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a protest organised by KPCC Gandhi Darshan Samithi, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Security personnel stand guard at the airport after a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight received bomb threat, in Chennai.
CPI(M) leaders Mohammed Salim and Sujan Chakraborty speak with the media after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab, in Kolkata.
BJP supporters make sweets on the eve of the results of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S.S. Sandhu during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and DMK leaders pays tribute to his father and former state chief minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.
Flames of a fire that broke out in a forest area, near Shimla.