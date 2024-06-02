National

Day In Pics: June 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 01, 2024

Manipur floods Photo: PTI

An Assam Rifles jawan provides drinking water to a resident in a flood affected area in Imphal, Manipur.

1/6
Delhi water crisis
Delhi water crisis Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

People collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board during a hot summer day, at a slum in Geeta Colony area, in East Delhi.

2/6
PM chairs post-cyclone review meeting
PM chairs post-cyclone review meeting Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review post-Cyclone Remal situation, especially in the north-east region, in New Delhi.

3/6
Aftermath of Cyclone Remal
Aftermath of Cyclone Remal Photo: PTI

People ride two-wheelers on a road damaged by flood following rains in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Nagaon district.

4/6
BJPs protest against Kejriwal
BJP's protest against Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party leaders shout slogans during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

5/6
CM Kejriwal at AAP office
CM Kejriwal at AAP office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail, in New Delhi.

6/6
Arvind Kejriwal at Hanuman temple
Arvind Kejriwal at Hanuman temple Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his wife offers prayers at Hanuman temple, ahead of his surrender before Tihar jail authorities, at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

