Day In Pics: July 05, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, at Green Park in Hathras.
The house of Devprakash Madhukar, who is the chief organiser of the July 2 satsang, in New Colony, Damadpura of Sikandra Rao area in Hathras. Madhukar is ow an absconding key accused in police FIR.
Assam Rifles personnel rescued flood stranded people and provided medical aid in Singjamei, Imphal East, Manipur on 03 July 2024 under Operation Jal Rahat II.
Badrinath national highway blocked following landslide at Agathala, in Chamoli,
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda during a meeting, in Delhi.
A boy plucks okra vegetable, in a flooded field of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.
Clouds hover in the sky during the Monsoon season, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
People commute amid heavy rains in Nadia.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Delhi.
Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Logix City Center mall, in Noida.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets the loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi.
Supporters of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh celebrate after he took oath as Member of Parliament, in Ludhiana.
Police personnel at preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's ashram, in Mainpuri district.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visits the flood-affected areas of Silkata, Haripur, and Namabila in the plain belt area of West Garo Hills.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad wears a sliver crown during the party's 28th Foundation Day function at the party office, in Patna. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav is also seen.