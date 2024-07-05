National

Day In Pics: July 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 05, 2024

Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' families | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, at Green Park in Hathras.

Devprakash Madhukars house
Devprakash Madhukar's house | Photo: PTI

The house of Devprakash Madhukar, who is the chief organiser of the July 2 satsang, in New Colony, Damadpura of Sikandra Rao area in Hathras. Madhukar is ow an absconding key accused in police FIR.

Assam Rifles rescued stranded people
Assam Rifles rescued stranded people | Photo: PTI

Assam Rifles personnel rescued flood stranded people and provided medical aid in Singjamei, Imphal East, Manipur on 03 July 2024 under Operation Jal Rahat II.

Landslide at Badrinath national highway
Landslide at Badrinath national highway | Photo: PTI

Badrinath national highway blocked following landslide at Agathala, in Chamoli,

Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims families
Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' families | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to meet families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, at Green Park in Hathras.

N Chandrababu Naidu meets JP Nadda
N Chandrababu Naidu meets JP Nadda | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda during a meeting, in Delhi.

Flood in Morigaon
Flood in Morigaon | Photo: PTI

A boy plucks okra vegetable, in a flooded field of Mayong village in Morigaon district of Assam.

Monsoon clouds in Ajmer
Monsoon clouds in Ajmer | Photo: PTI

Clouds hover in the sky during the Monsoon season, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Rains in Nadia
Rains in Nadia | Photo: PTI

People commute amid heavy rains in Nadia.

Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims families
Rahul meets Hathras stampede victims' families | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets families of the victims of Hathras stampede incident, at Green Park in Hathras.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu meets Rajnath Singh
Nara Chandrababu Naidu meets Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Delhi.

Fire at Logix Mall in Noida
Fire at Logix Mall in Noida | Photo: PTI

Firemen douse a fire that broke out at the Logix City Center mall, in Noida.

Rahul Gandhi meets loco pilots at NDLS
Rahul Gandhi meets loco pilots at NDLS | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets the loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi.

Supporters of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh
Supporters of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh | Photo: PTI

Supporters of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh celebrate after he took oath as Member of Parliament, in Ludhiana.

Ashram of Bhole Baba in Mainpuri
Ashram of Bhole Baba in Mainpuri | Photo: PTI

Police personnel at preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's ashram, in Mainpuri district.

Conrad K. Sangma visits the flood-affected areas
Conrad K. Sangma visits the flood-affected areas | Photo: PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visits the flood-affected areas of Silkata, Haripur, and Namabila in the plain belt area of West Garo Hills.

28th Foundation Day of RJD
28th Foundation Day of RJD | Photo: PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad wears a sliver crown during the party's 28th Foundation Day function at the party office, in Patna. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav is also seen.

