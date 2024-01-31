Former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir before taking oath as AAP Rajya Sabha MP, at Connaught Place in New Delhi.
Day In Pics: January 31, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 31, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by other ministers, greets the media after he arrived in the Parliament on the first day of its budget session in New Delhi.
Cash seized by officials of Chhattisgarh Police and Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU) during a joint search operation.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Police personnel outside the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahead of the arrival of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.
Security personnel regulate traffic movement near Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
A sweeper cleans a road during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to dense fog, in New Delhi.
In this file photo, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Jama Sita Soren, in Ranchi.
Iranian Zoroastrian youth carry torches to set fire to a prepared pile of wood in a ceremony celebrating their ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival in outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Hundreds of Zoroastrian minorities gathered after sunset to mark their ancient feast, creation of fire, dating back to Iran's pre-Islamic past.
President's Bodyguards during presentation of guard of honour to the President on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others proceeds to address the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on NH-9 amid low visibility due to fog, in Ghaziabad.
Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel, in Manali.
Security personnel carry mortal remains of a CRPF personnel who lost his life in a Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur. Three CRPF personnel killed and 15 others suffered injuries in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.
People belonging to Ahom community offer prayers on the occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, in Guwahati.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi leaves after a promotional event, in Mumbai.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays his last respects to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur. Three CRPF personnel killed and 15 others suffered injuries in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.
Snow-covered Gangotri temple after fresh snowfall, in Uttarkashi district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Congress supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks at a supporter during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Former Pakistan Davis Cup player and captain Hamed ul Haq speaks to PTI ahead of India-Pakistan tie, in Islamabad.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a press meet for the upcoming Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), in Mumbai.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla and Pramod Tiwari on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Tourists react during fresh snowfall at Mall Road, in Manali.
A woman receives a dengue vaccine at Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok.
RJD MP Manoj Jha addresses a press conference at the party office, in Patna.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrive at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with BJP leader Ashish Shelar during a press meet for the upcoming Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Commuters get off a train during rush hour at Churchgate Station in Mumbai ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Vikas Kumar and others during the inauguration of 'Interactive Museum Exhibits' at Shivaji Park Metro Station, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers with bow and arrow protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials over questioning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.
Vehicles move after fresh snowfall at Kufri, near Shimla.
Bar-Headed Geese fly amid dense fog during a cold winter day, on the outskirts of Gurugram.
Residents collect drinking water from a tap amid fresh snowfall in Rashel village in Lahaul-Spiti district.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting, in Lucknow.
Thirteen-year-old Ishfaq Hamid holds the recently received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), India’s highest civilian honour for children, at his residence at Kreeri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil speaks during a programme at Pune Union of Working Journalist office, in Pune.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) over questioning of party leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and her team of officials a day before presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at her North Block office in New Delhi.
Activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) during a protest march over unemployment and other issues, in Mumbai.
Ambassadors and Diplomats from 42 countries visit BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Visitors during the last day of the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair, in Kolkata.
Kolkata: Visitors at a stall during the last day of the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair, in Kolkata.
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu organisations, with others reacts after the district court granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, in Varanasi.
The Gyanvapi Mosque complex as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after the district court granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, in Varanasi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.
Hindu side people celebrate after a district court allowed Hindus to offer prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi.
Police evict Youth Congress workers sitting on protest outside the Municipal Corporation office against alleged fraud in mayoral election, in Chandigarh.
Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with boxer Mary Kom during a press meet for AU Small Finance Bank's 'Bano Champion' programme, in Jaipur.