Day In Pics: January 31, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024

Photo: PTI

Former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal offers prayers at Hanuman Mandir before taking oath as AAP Rajya Sabha MP, at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by other ministers, greets the media after he arrived in the Parliament on the first day of its budget session in New Delhi.

Rs 2.64 crore cash seized in Chhattisgarh
Rs 2.64 crore cash seized in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI

Cash seized by officials of Chhattisgarh Police and Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU) during a joint search operation.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Security at Hemant Soren''s residence in Ranchi
Security at Hemant Soren''s residence in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Police personnel outside the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahead of the arrival of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

Security in Delhi
Security in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Security personnel regulate traffic movement near Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Winter in Delhi
Winter in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

A sweeper cleans a road during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

Dense fog in Delhi
Dense fog in Delhi Photo: PTI

Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to dense fog, in New Delhi.

Sita Soren
Sita Soren Photo: PTI

In this file photo, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Jama Sita Soren, in Ranchi.

Celebrations of ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival
Celebrations of ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival Photo: AP/PTI

Iranian Zoroastrian youth carry torches to set fire to a prepared pile of wood in a ceremony celebrating their ancient mid-winter Sadeh festival in outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Hundreds of Zoroastrian minorities gathered after sunset to mark their ancient feast, creation of fire, dating back to Iran's pre-Islamic past.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

President's Bodyguards during presentation of guard of honour to the President on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others proceeds to address the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Fog in Ghaziabad
Fog in Ghaziabad Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on NH-9 amid low visibility due to fog, in Ghaziabad.

Snowfall in Manali
Snowfall in Manali Photo: PTI

Roads and vehicles covered in snow after fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel, in Manali.

CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack
CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack Photo: PTI

Security personnel carry mortal remains of a CRPF personnel who lost his life in a Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur. Three CRPF personnel killed and 15 others suffered injuries in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.

Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival in Guwahati
Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival in Guwahati Photo: PTI

People belonging to Ahom community offer prayers on the occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, in Guwahati.

Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi Photo: PTI

Actor Pankaj Tripathi leaves after a promotional event, in Mumbai.

CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack
CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack Photo: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays his last respects to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur. Three CRPF personnel killed and 15 others suffered injuries in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.

Snowfall in Uttarkashi
Snowfall in Uttarkashi Photo: PTI

Snow-covered Gangotri temple after fresh snowfall, in Uttarkashi district.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Photo: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Photo: PTI

Congress supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks at a supporter during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Davis Cup 2024
Davis Cup 2024 Photo: PTI/Amanpreet Singh

Former Pakistan Davis Cup player and captain Hamed ul Haq speaks to PTI ahead of India-Pakistan tie, in Islamabad.

Indian Street Premier League
Indian Street Premier League Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a press meet for the upcoming Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), in Mumbai.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla and Pramod Tiwari on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Snowfall in Manali
Snowfall in Manali Phtoto: PTI

Tourists react during fresh snowfall at Mall Road, in Manali.

Dengue challenges in South Asia
Dengue challenges in South Asia Photo: PTI/Shakoor Rather

A woman receives a dengue vaccine at Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok.

Manoj Jha addressing media
Manoj Jha addressing media Photo: PTI

RJD MP Manoj Jha addresses a press conference at the party office, in Patna.

ED team Hemant Soren''s residence in Ranchi
ED team Hemant Soren''s residence in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrive at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Indian Street Premier League
Indian Street Premier League Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with BJP leader Ashish Shelar during a press meet for the upcoming Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), in Mumbai.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Interim Budget 2024: Railway passenger in Mumbai
Interim Budget 2024: Railway passenger in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Commuters get off a train during rush hour at Churchgate Station in Mumbai ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow.

Metro museum at Shivaji Park metro station
Metro museum at Shivaji Park metro station Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Vikas Kumar and others during the inauguration of 'Interactive Museum Exhibits' at Shivaji Park Metro Station, in New Delhi.

JMM workers protest in Ranchi
JMM workers protest in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers with bow and arrow protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials over questioning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.

Snowfall in Shimla
Snowfall in Shimla Photo: PTI

Vehicles move after fresh snowfall at Kufri, near Shimla.

Fog in Gurugram
Fog in Gurugram Photo: PTI

Bar-Headed Geese fly amid dense fog during a cold winter day, on the outskirts of Gurugram.

Residents collect water amid snowfall
Residents collect water amid snowfall Photo: PTI

Residents collect drinking water from a tap amid fresh snowfall in Rashel village in Lahaul-Spiti district.

Shivraj Chouhan meets Yogi Adityanath
Shivraj Chouhan meets Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting, in Lucknow.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner Ishfaq
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner Ishfaq Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Thirteen-year-old Ishfaq Hamid holds the recently received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), India’s highest civilian honour for children, at his residence at Kreeri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Manoj Jarange Patil
Manoj Jarange Patil Photo: PTI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil speaks during a programme at Pune Union of Working Journalist office, in Pune.

JMM workers protest in Ranchi
JMM workers protest in Ranchi Photo: Photo

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) over questioning of party leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman with her team
Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman with her team Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and her team of officials a day before presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at her North Block office in New Delhi.

Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman with her team
Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman with her team Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and her team of officials a day before presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at her North Block office in New Delhi.

DYFI and SFI activists protest in Mumbai
DYFI and SFI activists protest in Mumbai Photo: PTI

Activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) during a protest march over unemployment and other issues, in Mumbai.

Ambassadors visit UAE''s BAPS Hindu Mandir
Ambassadors visit UAE''s BAPS Hindu Mandir Photo: PTI

Ambassadors and Diplomats from 42 countries visit BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

47th International Kolkata Book Fair
47th International Kolkata Book Fair Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Visitors during the last day of the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair, in Kolkata.

47th International Kolkata Book Fair
47th International Kolkata Book Fair Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: Visitors at a stall during the last day of the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair, in Kolkata.

Court allows priest''s kin right to worship in Gyanvapi Mosque
Court allows priest''s kin right to worship in Gyanvapi Mosque Photo: PTI

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu organisations, with others reacts after the district court granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, in Varanasi.

Court allows priest''s kin right to worship in Gyanvapi Mosque
Court allows priest''s kin right to worship in Gyanvapi Mosque Photo: PTI

The Gyanvapi Mosque complex as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after the district court granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, in Varanasi.

Rahul Gandhi in Katihar
Rahul Gandhi in Katihar Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar.

Photo: PTI

Hindu side people celebrate after a district court allowed Hindus to offer prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi.

Photo: PTI

Police evict Youth Congress workers sitting on protest outside the Municipal Corporation office against alleged fraud in mayoral election, in Chandigarh.

Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with boxer Mary Kom during a press meet for AU Small Finance Bank's 'Bano Champion' programme, in Jaipur.

