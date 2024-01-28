National

Day In Pics: January 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 28, 2024

Photo Webdesk

January 28, 2024

Photo: PTI

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar receives JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's resignation as the state chief minister, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar speaks with the media after submitting his resignation as Bihar chief minister to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, outside Raj Bhavan, in Patna.

Nitish Kumar meets Governor
Nitish Kumar meets Governor Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade on his way to meet State Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in Patna.

Naveen Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik PTI Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative (SAMALEI) project, in Sambalpur district.

Stage collapsed in Delhi''s Kalkaji temple
Stage collapsed in Delhi''s Kalkaji temple Photo: PTI

A collapsed platform at Kalkaji Mandir, in New Delhi. At least one person was killed and 17 others suffered injuries after the platform collapsed during a 'jagran' programme, according to officials.

Navy puts out fire on attacked ship
Navy puts out fire on attacked ship Photo: PTI

Indian Navy's firefighting team from INS Visakhapatnam tries to extinguish a fire onboard the vessel MV Marlin Luanda after it was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden.

India''s 75th Republic Day celebration in US
India''s 75th Republic Day celebration in US Photo: PTI

India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears during celebrations of India's 75th Republic Day, in Virginia, USA.

Australian Open tennis championships
Australian Open tennis championships Photo: AP/PTI

Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens, left, of Belgium pose with their trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, right, of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.

IND vs ENG: 1st test day 4
IND vs ENG: 1st test day 4 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah with wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat celebrates the wicket of England's batter Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar Photo: PTI

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar with BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and others meets Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government in the state, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna.

IND vs ENG: 1st test day 4
IND vs ENG: 1st test day 4 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

England's batter Ollie Pope acknowledges applause from the crowd as he walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Australian Open tennis championships
Australian Open tennis championships Photo: AP/PTI

Hsieh Su-Wei, right, of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium pose with their trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.

Israel-Palestine conflict
Israel-Palestine conflict Photo: AP/PTI

Palestinians flee Israeli ground offensive in Kahn Younis, Gaza Strip.

Vintage car & bike rally in Thane
Vintage car & bike rally in Thane Photo: PTI

People take part in a vintage car and bike rally organised by Thane Traffic Police to create awareness about traffic rules, in Thane.

Prez met Republic Day Parade participants
Prez met Republic Day Parade participants Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Artists who participated in the 75th Republic Day parade perform during a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

BJP meeting in Patna
BJP meeting in Patna Photo: PTI

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde with Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary and party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha during BJP legislative party meeting at the party office, in Patna.

Bihar political crisis
Bihar political crisis Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard outside Raj Bhavan amid Bihar political crisis, in Patna.

Fog in Delhi
Fog in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Security personnel stand guard near Parliament House complex amid morning fog, in New Delhi.

Parliament ahead of budget
Parliament ahead of budget Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House complex ahead of the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma & Mohan Bhagwat
Himanta Biswa Sarma & Mohan Bhagwat Photo: PTI

An Idu Mishmi tribesman performs as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat look on during the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders organised by International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), in Dibrugarh.

Wedding of visually impaired couple
Wedding of visually impaired couple Photo: PTI

Relatives help a visually impaired couple move around the ceremonial fire while taking vows during their wedding, in Ahmedabad.

Vintage car exhibition in Kolkata
Vintage car exhibition in Kolkata Photo: PTI

People visit a vintage car exhibition, in Kolkata.

Nowshera tunnel project
Nowshera tunnel project Photo: PTI

Border Roads Organisation personnel along with engineers and workers during breakthrough ceremony of Nowshera tunnel project, in Jammu & Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The tunnel is being constructed on Jammu-Poonch highway.

RJD protest against Nitish Kumar
RJD protest against Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

RJD supporters protest against JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, outside RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in Patna.

10th All India Conference of TUCI
10th All India Conference of TUCI Photo: PTI

Members of Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI) during the 10th All India Conference of TUCI, in Bhubaneswar.

Kharge addresses workers conference
Kharge addresses workers conference Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the workers conference, in Dehradun.

Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government
Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government Photo: PTI

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Indian Navy wins 125th Beighton Cup
Indian Navy wins 125th Beighton Cup Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian Navy players celebrate after winning the 125th Beighton Cup over Indian Oil Corporation limited, in Kolkata.

Devotees in Ayodhya
Devotees in Ayodhya Photo: PTI

Devotees on their way to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government
Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government Photo: PTI

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath of office to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar as state Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government
Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government Photo: PTI

BJP National President JP Nadda and JD(U) leader and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government
Swearing-in ceremony of new Bihar government Photo: PTI

Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers oath of office to BJP leader Samrat Choudhary as the state Deputy Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

