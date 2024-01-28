Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar receives JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's resignation as the state chief minister, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna.
Day In Pics: January 28, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for January 28, 2024
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar speaks with the media after submitting his resignation as Bihar chief minister to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, outside Raj Bhavan, in Patna.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade on his way to meet State Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in Patna.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative (SAMALEI) project, in Sambalpur district.
A collapsed platform at Kalkaji Mandir, in New Delhi. At least one person was killed and 17 others suffered injuries after the platform collapsed during a 'jagran' programme, according to officials.
Indian Navy's firefighting team from INS Visakhapatnam tries to extinguish a fire onboard the vessel MV Marlin Luanda after it was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden.
India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu with Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears during celebrations of India's 75th Republic Day, in Virginia, USA.
Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens, left, of Belgium pose with their trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, right, of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah with wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat celebrates the wicket of England's batter Ollie Pope during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar with BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and others meets Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government in the state, at Raj Bhavan, in Patna.
England's batter Ollie Pope acknowledges applause from the crowd as he walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Hsieh Su-Wei, right, of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium pose with their trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.
Palestinians flee Israeli ground offensive in Kahn Younis, Gaza Strip.
People take part in a vintage car and bike rally organised by Thane Traffic Police to create awareness about traffic rules, in Thane.
Artists who participated in the 75th Republic Day parade perform during a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde with Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary and party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha during BJP legislative party meeting at the party office, in Patna.
Security personnel stand guard outside Raj Bhavan amid Bihar political crisis, in Patna.
Security personnel stand guard near Parliament House complex amid morning fog, in New Delhi.
Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House complex ahead of the Budget session, in New Delhi.
An Idu Mishmi tribesman performs as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat look on during the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders organised by International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), in Dibrugarh.
Relatives help a visually impaired couple move around the ceremonial fire while taking vows during their wedding, in Ahmedabad.
People visit a vintage car exhibition, in Kolkata.
Border Roads Organisation personnel along with engineers and workers during breakthrough ceremony of Nowshera tunnel project, in Jammu & Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The tunnel is being constructed on Jammu-Poonch highway.
RJD supporters protest against JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, outside RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in Patna.
Members of Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI) during the 10th All India Conference of TUCI, in Bhubaneswar.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the workers conference, in Dehradun.
BJP leader Samrat Choudhary takes oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
Indian Navy players celebrate after winning the 125th Beighton Cup over Indian Oil Corporation limited, in Kolkata.
Devotees on their way to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers the oath of office to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar as state Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
BJP National President JP Nadda and JD(U) leader and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar administers oath of office to BJP leader Samrat Choudhary as the state Deputy Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new state government, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.