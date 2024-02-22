National

Day In Pics: February 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 22, 2024

February 22, 2024

AYUSH centre inaugurated at SC premises Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud with Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and others at the newly-inaugurated AYUSH Holistic Wellness Center at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi.

1/11
PM Modi at GCMMF golden jubilee celebration
PM Modi at GCMMF golden jubilee celebration Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the golden jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala are also seen.

2/11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state BJP President CR Paatil greets the gathering during the golden jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, in Ahmedabad.

3/11
Interiors of the newly-inaugurated AYUSH Holistic Wellness Center at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi

4/11
India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour addresses a press conference ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

5/11
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with others during the Budget session of the Bihar Assembly, in Patna.

6/11
Students being checked before appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's (UPMSP) board examination at an exam centre, in Meerut.

7/11
Tractors and trolleys of the protesting farmers parked on a highway during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

8/11
Security personnel stand guard behind a roadblock during the farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

9/11
RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi talks to the media during the Budget session of state Assembly, in Patna.

10/11
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launches the 'Ragi Malt' drink for government schools under the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme, in Bengaluru.

11/11
Former Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya being felicitated during the launch of his new party ‘Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party’, at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi.

