Day In Pics: February 13, 2024

Commuters walk past barricades put up at Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Security personnel prepare for farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Tikri border in New Delhi.
Security personnel at Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Media personnel and others at a dug-up section of Ghaggar riverbed, created as part of security precautions in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in Ambala.
Advertisement
Barricades put up at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.
Advertisement
Security personnel stand guard at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.
Advertisement
Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Farmers near Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district