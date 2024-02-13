Day In Pics: February 13, 2024

National

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI

Commuters walk past barricades put up at Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI

Security personnel prepare for farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Tikri border in New Delhi.

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI

Security personnel at Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers march: Security at Haryana border Photo: PTI

Media personnel and others at a dug-up section of Ghaggar riverbed, created as part of security precautions in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in Ambala.

Farmers march: Security at Haryana border Photo: PTI

Barricades put up at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.

Farmers march: Security at Haryana border Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.

Farmers march: Security at Haryana border Photo: PTI

Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Ambala.

Farmers march: Traffic at Ghazipur border Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Ghazipur border amid restrictions in vehicular traffic in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Photo: PTI

Farmers near Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district

