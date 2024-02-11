National

Day In Pics: February 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 11, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 11, 2024

Cold winter morning | Photo: PTI

A bird flies with twig during a cold winter morning, in Kolkata.

PM Modi in Jhabua
PM Modi in Jhabua | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

Media outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence
Media outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence | Photo: PTI

Media persons outside former deputy CM of Bihar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence where RJD MLAs are staying ahead of the floor test of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna.

Vintage car rally in Kanpur
Vintage car rally in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

People pose with cars at a vintage car rally, organized as part of Kanpur Bithoor Mahotsav 2024, in Kanpur.

UP MLAs & MLCs leave for Ayodhya
UP MLAs & MLCs leave for Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh with UP MLAs and MLCs on the way to Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

International Shree Sitaram Bank
International Shree Sitaram Bank | Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

Suman Das, an account holder at the unique International Shree Sitaram Bank in Ayodhya which maintains ledger of "SitaRam" name count.

93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha
93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha | Photo: PTI

Devotees participate in a cultural rally during the 93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at Rangia, in Kamrup district.

93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha
93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha | Photo: PTI

Devotees participate in a cultural rally during the 93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at Rangia, in Kamrup district.

Standalone: Homeless in Delhi
Standalone: Homeless in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A woman with her child sits on a pavement at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

Ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion
Ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu inspects the Guard of Honour during the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, on completion of its tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles.

Ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion
Ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion | Photo: PTI

The 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, on completion of its tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, hands over the charge to the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles during the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Curfew in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura
Curfew in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura | PPhoto: PTI

Police personnel patrol during a curfew at Banbhoolpura area, following incidents of violence after the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Haldwani.

Curfew in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura
Curfew in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard on a road during a curfew at Banbhoolpura area, following incidents of violence after the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Haldwani.

PM Modi in Jhabua
PM Modi in Jhabua | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as Governor Mangu Bhai Patel looks on, at the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav
Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being welcomed at Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav in Pune.

57th Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally
57th Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally | Photo: AP/Manvender Vashist Lav

A vintage car during the 57th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

VP Dhankhar in Maharashtra
VP Dhankhar in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the felicitation ceremony of meritorious students and prominent personalities of Bhandara and Gondia districts, in Gondia district.

Nagpur-Ayodhya Aastha special train
Nagpur-Ayodhya Aastha special train | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra BJP Presidenta Chandrashekhar Bawankule during the departure of the special train 'Aastha' bound for Ayodhya, at Nagpur railway station.

ICC U/19 men's Cricket World Cup Final
ICC U/19 men's Cricket World Cup Final | Photo: AP/PTI

Australia U/19's Sam Konstas is bowled out by India U/19's Raj Limbani during the ICC U/19 men's Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia, in Benoni, South Africa.

UP legislators visit Ram Temple
UP legislators visit Ram Temple | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers K.P. Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and state legislators during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

UP legislators visit Ram Temple
UP legislators visit Ram Temple | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and state legislators during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

UP legislators visit Ram Temple
UP legislators visit Ram Temple | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and state legislators during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

Standalone: Mural in Kolkata
Standalone: Mural in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra

A woman poses for photos with a mural, in Kolkata.

Mallikarjun Kharge in Punjab
Mallikarjun Kharge in Punjab | Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during a public meeting, at Samrala in Ludhiana district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Chhattisgarh.

Magh Mela in Prayagraj
Magh Mela in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Sadhus with devotees take part in a procession during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam in Prayagraj.

Fire at shoe factory in Delhi's Alipur
Fire at shoe factory in Delhi's Alipur | Photo: PTI

Firefighters attempt to extinguish the fire that broke out at a shoe factory, at Alipur area in New Delhi.

RJD-Congress meeting
RJD-Congress meeting | Photo: PTI

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh outside former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence, ahead of Nitish government's floor test, in Patna.

Devotees at Ram temple
Devotees at Ram temple | Photo: PTI

Devotees wait in queues to visit the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI

Crowd of visitors at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission
ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission | Photo: PTI

Preparations underway for the launch of ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota. The launch of the spacecraft is set for February 17, 2024, at 17:30 IST.

ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission
ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission | Photo: PTI

Preparations underway for the launch of ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota. The launch of the spacecraft is set for February 17, 2024, at 17:30 IST.

Haldwani violence
Haldwani violence | Photo: PTI

Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Haldwani.

PM Modi in Jhabua
PM Modi in Jhabua | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a roadshow during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.

