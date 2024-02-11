Day In Pics: February 11, 2024

A bird flies with twig during a cold winter morning, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.
Media persons outside former deputy CM of Bihar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence where RJD MLAs are staying ahead of the floor test of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna.
Advertisement
People pose with cars at a vintage car rally, organized as part of Kanpur Bithoor Mahotsav 2024, in Kanpur.
Advertisement
BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh with UP MLAs and MLCs on the way to Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
Advertisement
Suman Das, an account holder at the unique International Shree Sitaram Bank in Ayodhya which maintains ledger of "SitaRam" name count.
Advertisement
Devotees participate in a cultural rally during the 93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at Rangia, in Kamrup district.
Devotees participate in a cultural rally during the 93rd annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at Rangia, in Kamrup district.
A woman with her child sits on a pavement at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu inspects the Guard of Honour during the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. The 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, on completion of its tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles.
The 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, on completion of its tenure as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, hands over the charge to the 1st Battalion of 5th Gorkha Rifles during the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Police personnel patrol during a curfew at Banbhoolpura area, following incidents of violence after the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Haldwani.
Police personnel stand guard on a road during a curfew at Banbhoolpura area, following incidents of violence after the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Haldwani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as Governor Mangu Bhai Patel looks on, at the dedication and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being welcomed at Gita Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav in Pune.
A vintage car during the 57th edition of the Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the felicitation ceremony of meritorious students and prominent personalities of Bhandara and Gondia districts, in Gondia district.
Maharashtra BJP Presidenta Chandrashekhar Bawankule during the departure of the special train 'Aastha' bound for Ayodhya, at Nagpur railway station.
Australia U/19's Sam Konstas is bowled out by India U/19's Raj Limbani during the ICC U/19 men's Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia, in Benoni, South Africa.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers K.P. Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and state legislators during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and state legislators during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and state legislators during a visit to the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
A woman poses for photos with a mural, in Kolkata.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during a public meeting, at Samrala in Ludhiana district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Chhattisgarh.
Sadhus with devotees take part in a procession during the annual 'Magh Mela' at Sangam in Prayagraj.
Firefighters attempt to extinguish the fire that broke out at a shoe factory, at Alipur area in New Delhi.
Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh outside former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence, ahead of Nitish government's floor test, in Patna.
Devotees wait in queues to visit the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.
Crowd of visitors at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
Preparations underway for the launch of ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota. The launch of the spacecraft is set for February 17, 2024, at 17:30 IST.
Preparations underway for the launch of ISRO's GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota. The launch of the spacecraft is set for February 17, 2024, at 17:30 IST.
Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Haldwani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a roadshow during 'Janjatiya Sammelan' in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh.