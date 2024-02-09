Day In Pics: February 09, 2024

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
Devotees take a holy dip on the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai’ at Agni Theertham, in Rameswaram.
An aerial view of devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.
An aerial view of devotees taking a holy dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’, in Ayodhya.
Devotees arrive through a pontoon bridge to attend the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’, at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
In this file photo, former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. Rao will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
In this 1984 photo, former prime minister Charan Singh. Singh will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Swaminathan would be posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna.
Police personnel being briefed by a senior official in the aftermath of the recent violence that erupted in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Thursday, in Dehradun.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting with officials regarding the recent violence that erupted in Haldwani, in Dehradun.
BJP OBC Morcha workers stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family, in Jammu.
BJP workers stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family, in Thane.
Maharashtra state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule with party MLAs and workers protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter recently said that Modi was misleading the people by claiming that he belonged to the OBC community as he was born in a family that belonged to the general category, in Nagpur.
Meerut: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in a sensitive area, a day after violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Meerut.
CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem, V Sivadasan and A A Rahim address a press conference, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Anupriya Patel at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MP Ravi Kishan at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Players of the differently-abled Indian cricket team from Jammu and Kashmir pose for photos with the India vs England T20i championship trophy, in New Delhi.
In this 1982 photo, former prime ministers Charan Singh (R) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Singh will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
Members of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Employees United Front raise slogans during a protest, in Jammu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar from India speaks during the official press launch of Miss World, in New Delhi.
70th Miss World Karolina Bielawska (C) from Poland with former Miss Worlds Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica, Manushi Chillar from India, Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico and Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico pose for photos during the official press launch of Miss World, in New Delhi.
Young visitors at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Folk artists from Togo during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during a meeting, in New Delhi.
A farmer works on an agricultural land, in Nadia.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists protest against Haryana government over unemployment, in Gurugram.
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at the ‘Road to Paris 2024’ function, in New Delhi.
Campaign posters from political parties are displayed on a street in Karachi, Pakistan. Independent candidates backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan were leading Pakistan's national election results Friday, a day after sporadic violence, allegations of a preordained outcome and a cell phone service shutdown overshadowed the vote.
Members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind participate in a rally over the Gyanvapi mosque issue, in Kolkata.