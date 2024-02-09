National

Day In Pics: February 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 09, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 9, 2024

Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

1/31
Thai Amavasai in Rameswaram
Thai Amavasai in Rameswaram | Photo: PTI

Devotees take a holy dip on the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai’ at Agni Theertham, in Rameswaram.

2/31
Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj
Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

An aerial view of devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.

3/31
Mauni Amavasya in Ayodhya
Mauni Amavasya in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

An aerial view of devotees taking a holy dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’, in Ayodhya.

4/31
Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj
Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Devotees arrive through a pontoon bridge to attend the annual religious 'Magh Mela' festival on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’, at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

5/31
PV Narasimha Rao
PV Narasimha Rao | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. Rao will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

6/31
Charan Singh
Charan Singh | Photo: PTI

In this 1984 photo, former prime minister Charan Singh. Singh will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

7/31
Swaminathan to be conferred Bharat Ratna
Swaminathan to be conferred Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Swaminathan would be posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna.

8/31
Security beefed up after violence in Haldwani
Security beefed up after violence in Haldwani | Photo: PTI

Police personnel being briefed by a senior official in the aftermath of the recent violence that erupted in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Thursday, in Dehradun.

9/31
CM Dhami meets officials in Dehradun
CM Dhami meets officials in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting with officials regarding the recent violence that erupted in Haldwani, in Dehradun.

10/31
BJP OBC Morcha protest against Rahul
BJP OBC Morcha protest against Rahul | Photo: PTI

BJP OBC Morcha workers stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family, in Jammu.

11/31
BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi
BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

BJP workers stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family, in Thane.

12/31
BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi
BJP protest against Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule with party MLAs and workers protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter recently said that Modi was misleading the people by claiming that he belonged to the OBC community as he was born in a family that belonged to the general category, in Nagpur.

13/31
Haldwani violence: Security in UP's sensitive areas
Haldwani violence: Security in UP's sensitive areas | Photo: PTI

Meerut: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in a sensitive area, a day after violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa, in Meerut.

14/31
CPI(M) press conference in Delhi
CPI(M) press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem, V Sivadasan and A A Rahim address a press conference, in New Delhi.

15/31
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Minister Anupriya Patel at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

16/31
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MP Ravi Kishan at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

17/31
Differently-abled Indian cricket team
Differently-abled Indian cricket team | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Players of the differently-abled Indian cricket team from Jammu and Kashmir pose for photos with the India vs England T20i championship trophy, in New Delhi.

18/31
Charan Singh
Charan Singh | Photo: PTI

In this 1982 photo, former prime ministers Charan Singh (R) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Singh will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

19/31
PHE employees protest in Jammu
PHE employees protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Members of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Employees United Front raise slogans during a protest, in Jammu.

20/31
Jagan Mohan Reddy met PM
Jagan Mohan Reddy met PM | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting, in New Delhi.

21/31
Miss World press launch in Delhi
Miss World press launch in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar from India speaks during the official press launch of Miss World, in New Delhi.

22/31
Miss World press launch in Delhi
Miss World press launch in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

70th Miss World Karolina Bielawska (C) from Poland with former Miss Worlds Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica, Manushi Chillar from India, Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico and Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico pose for photos during the official press launch of Miss World, in New Delhi.

23/31
Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI

Young visitors at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

24/31
Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

25/31
Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI

Folk artists from Togo during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.

26/31
Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah
Pawan Kalyan meets Amit Shah | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during a meeting, in New Delhi.

27/31
Standalone: Farmer at a field in Nadia
Standalone: Farmer at a field in Nadia | Photo: PTI

A farmer works on an agricultural land, in Nadia.

28/31
AAP protest in Gurugram
AAP protest in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists protest against Haryana government over unemployment, in Gurugram.

29/31
Road to Paris 2024 function
Road to Paris 2024 function | Photo: PTI

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at the ‘Road to Paris 2024’ function, in New Delhi.

30/31
Pakistan's national election
Pakistan's national election | Photo: AP/PTI

Campaign posters from political parties are displayed on a street in Karachi, Pakistan. Independent candidates backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan were leading Pakistan's national election results Friday, a day after sporadic violence, allegations of a preordained outcome and a cell phone service shutdown overshadowed the vote.

31/31
Gyanvapi mosque issue
Gyanvapi mosque issue | Photo: PTI

Members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind participate in a rally over the Gyanvapi mosque issue, in Kolkata.

