Day In Pics: February 06, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Gumla district.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leaves from his residence with a copy of the Constitution, in Dehradun. The Uniform Civil Code Bill will be introduced in the Uttarakhand Assembly later today.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference on ED raids, in New Delhi. Atishi on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre is trying to "scare and silence" the party by conducting ED raids on its leaders.
Traffic jam on the Eastern Express Highway, in Mumbai.
DMK MP TR Baalu at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram interact with the media at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
In this file photo Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Jan. 29, 2024 after King Charles III received treatment for an enlarged prostate. The announcement on Monday Feb. 5, 2024 that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health through the years.
Fire breaks out at a multi-storey building, in Navi Mumbai, early Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Khunti district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others after paying tribute to the statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Khunti district.
Devotees shout religious slogans as they board the first special ‘Astha’ train for Ayodhya, at Jammu Railway Station in Jammu.
A blanket of pink trumpet flowers (Tabebuia Rosea), also known as the Basant Rani, bloom on trees in winter climate, at Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway, in Mumbai.
DMK MPs at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Residents during a protest against Pakistan administration, in Ajira, PoK.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for carrying out repairs as the road was damaged as several places due to landslides, in Anantnag.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the state cabinet minister Atishi during the inauguration of a school at Paschim Vihar area, in New Delhi.
Security personnel during ED's raid at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, in New Delhi.
Blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and others during the India Energy Week 2024.
Live fish spread all over the road after a lorry loaded with live fish toppled on the national highway in Wanaparthy, Telangana.
Security personnel during the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s raid at the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on the last day of the special Assembly session, in Ranchi.