Day In Pics: February 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 06, 2024

Photo Webdesk

February 6, 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Gumla district.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leaves from his residence with a copy of the Constitution, in Dehradun. The Uniform Civil Code Bill will be introduced in the Uttarakhand Assembly later today.

Budget Session of Parliament Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Atishi press conference in Delhi
Atishi press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference on ED raids, in New Delhi. Atishi on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre is trying to "scare and silence" the party by conducting ED raids on its leaders.

Traffic on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway
Traffic on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Traffic jam on the Eastern Express Highway, in Mumbai.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

DMK MP TR Baalu at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram interact with the media at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Britain's King Charles III
Britain's King Charles III | Photo: AP/PTI, File

In this file photo Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Jan. 29, 2024 after King Charles III received treatment for an enlarged prostate. The announcement on Monday Feb. 5, 2024 that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health through the years.

Fire at a building in Navi Mumbai
Fire at a building in Navi Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Fire breaks out at a multi-storey building, in Navi Mumbai, early Tuesday.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to the statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Khunti district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others after paying tribute to the statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Khunti district.

Devotees in Astha train
Devotees in Astha train

Devotees shout religious slogans as they board the first special ‘Astha’ train for Ayodhya, at Jammu Railway Station in Jammu.

| Photo: PTI

Pink trumpet bloom in Mumbai
Pink trumpet bloom in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

A blanket of pink trumpet flowers (Tabebuia Rosea), also known as the Basant Rani, bloom on trees in winter climate, at Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway, in Mumbai.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

DMK MPs at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Protest in PoK
Protest in PoK | Photo: PTI

Residents during a protest against Pakistan administration, in Ajira, PoK.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed | Photo: PTI

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for carrying out repairs as the road was damaged as several places due to landslides, in Anantnag.

CM Kerjiwal and Atishi in Delhi
CM Kerjiwal and Atishi in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the state cabinet minister Atishi during the inauguration of a school at Paschim Vihar area, in New Delhi.

ED raid at AAP MP ND Gupta's residence
ED raid at AAP MP ND Gupta's residence | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during ED's raid at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, in New Delhi.

Fire in firecracker factory in Harda
Fire in firecracker factory in Harda | Photo: PTI

Blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi at India Energy Week 2024
PM Modi at India Energy Week 2024 | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and others during the India Energy Week 2024.

Live fish loaded lorry topples in Telangana
Live fish loaded lorry topples in Telangana | Photo: PTI

Live fish spread all over the road after a lorry loaded with live fish toppled on the national highway in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

ED raids premises of Kejriwal's PS
ED raids premises of Kejriwal's PS | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s raid at the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi.

Jharkhand Assembly session
Jharkhand Assembly session | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on the last day of the special Assembly session, in Ranchi.

