National

Day In Pics: February 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 05, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 5, 2024

Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly Photo: PTI

Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren attends the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.

Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly
Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan receives a guard of honour before a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote, in Ranchi.

Bihar Dy CMs at Parliament
Bihar Dy CMs at Parliament Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Surajkund International Crafts Mela Photo: PTI

Folk artists from Gambia, Tunisia and Ethiopia during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.

Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly
Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the floor test of his government, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.

World Aquatics Championships in Doha
World Aquatics Championships in Doha Photo: AP/PTI

Brazil team compete in the mixed team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

UP Assembly Budget Session
UP Assembly Budget Session Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the Budget 2024-25 in the state Assembly, in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen.

Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly
Floor test in Jharkhand Assembly Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with other MLAs during the floor test of his government, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.

Hemant Soren at Jharkhand Assembly premises
Hemant Soren at Jharkhand Assembly premises Photo: PTI

Ruling alliance MLAs arrive at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Soren is currently in the ED custody.

UP Assembly Budget Session
UP Assembly Budget Session Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Leader Opposition Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs arrive to attend the Budget session of UP Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow.

UP Assembly Budget Session
UP Assembly Budget Session Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2024-25 in Assembly, in Lucknow.

Champai Soren govt''s floor test
Champai Soren govt''s floor test Photo: PTI

Congress MLA Purnima Singh arrives at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi. Soren is currently in the ED custody.

Champai Soren govt''s floor test
Champai Soren govt''s floor test Photo: PTI

Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon arrives at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi. Soren is currently in the ED custody.

