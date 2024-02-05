Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren attends the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.
Day In Pics: February 05, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 05, 2024
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan receives a guard of honour before a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote, in Ranchi.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.
Folk artists from Gambia, Tunisia and Ethiopia during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the floor test of his government, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.
Brazil team compete in the mixed team technical final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the Budget 2024-25 in the state Assembly, in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren with other MLAs during the floor test of his government, in the state Assembly, in Ranchi.
Ruling alliance MLAs arrive at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Soren is currently in the ED custody.
Leader Opposition Akhilesh Yadav with party MLAs arrive to attend the Budget session of UP Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2024-25 in Assembly, in Lucknow.
Congress MLA Purnima Singh arrives at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi. Soren is currently in the ED custody.
Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon arrives at State Assembly premises to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government, in Ranchi. Soren is currently in the ED custody.