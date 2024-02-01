National

Day In Pics: February 01, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 01, 2024

February 1, 2024

Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People watch Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament, at a television showroom in Kolkata.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, poses for the media holding a pouch containing a digital tablet as she leaves her office along with her colleagues for President's house before presenting the federal budget in the Parliament in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/ Manvender Vashist Lav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at North Block, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Snowfall in Baramulla
Snowfall in Baramulla | PTI Photo/Aabid Nabi)

A worker clears snow from a road following fresh snowfall in Baramulla.

Jaipur Literature Festival
Jaipur Literature Festival | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari during the inaugural session of Jaipur Literature Festival, in Jaipur.

Birth anniversary of Bhupendra Narayan Mandal
Birth anniversary of Bhupendra Narayan Mandal | Photo: PTI

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during birth anniversary celebrations of socialist leader and freedom fighter Bhupendra Narayan Mandal, in Patna.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/ Manvender Vashist Lav

Security personnel holding umbrellas guard at the North Block amid rains, in New Delhi.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/ Manvender Vashist Lav

Pedestrians during rain on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.

Rain In Delhi
Rain In Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Tight security arrangements at Kartavya Path on a cold and foggy winter morning during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Bundles containing Interim Budget 24 copies being unloaded from a truck ahead of its presentation in Parliament, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting before the latter presents the Interim Budget 2024 at Parliament, in New Delhi.

Soren placed at ED zonal office
Soren placed at ED zonal office | Photo: PTI

Security personnel arrive at the Zonal headquarter of Enforcement Directorate (ED) where former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has been placed in custody after his arrest, in Ranchi.

Snowfall in Kashmir
Snowfall in Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Security forces personnel patrol the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid snowfall, in Anantnag.

Snowfall in Srinagar
Snowfall in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Snow covered houseboats on the Jhelum river after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.

Snowfall in Srinagar
Snowfall in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Security forces personnel guard at Lal Chowk after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.

Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman at Finance Ministry
Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman at Finance Ministry | Photo: PTI/ Manvender Vashist Lav

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi.

Bihar Board exams begin
Bihar Board exams begin | Photo: PTI

Students arrive to appear in the class 12th (intermediate) exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), in Patna.

Rain in Delhi
Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/ Manvender Vashist Lav

Security personnel holding umbrellas guard at the North Block amid rains, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Interim Budget 2024: Exchange of Rs 2000 notes
Interim Budget 2024: Exchange of Rs 2000 notes | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Rush of people outside Reserve Bank of India to exchange Rs. 2000 currency notes, on the day of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, in Kolkata.

Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing media on Budget
Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing media on Budget | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference on Interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP MP Hans Raj Hans at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Security at PMLA court before Soren's production
Security at PMLA court before Soren's production | Photo: PTI

Police personnel and media persons gather outside a special PMLA court before the production of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

President Murmu at Amrit Udyan in Delhi
President Murmu at Amrit Udyan in Delhi | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu during the Udyan Utsav-I, in New Delhi. Under the Udyan Utsav-I, Amrit Udyan will remain open for public from February 2 to March 31, 2024 (except on Mondays)

President Murmu at Amrit Udyan in Delhi
President Murmu at Amrit Udyan in Delhi | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu during the Udyan Utsav-I, in New Delhi.

President Murmu at Amrit Udyan in Delhi
President Murmu at Amrit Udyan in Delhi | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu during the Udyan Utsav-I, in New Delhi

A deadly bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan
A deadly bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan | Photo: AP/PTI

Security officials examine the scene of a deadly bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Murshidabad district.

KCR takes oath as MLA
KCR takes oath as MLA Photo: PTI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly, in Hyderabad.

Weather: Snowfall in Rudraprayag
Weather: Snowfall in Rudraprayag | Photo: PTI

Kedarnath temple premises covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Rudraprayag.

Air Show in Bikaner
Air Show in Bikaner | PTI: Photo

'Surya Kiran' aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force performs during an air show at Nal Air Force Station, in Bikaner.

Interim Budget 2024: Exchange of Rs 2000 notes
Interim Budget 2024: Exchange of Rs 2000 notes | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Madhya Pradesh CM's Jan Abhaar Yatra
Madhya Pradesh CM's Jan Abhaar Yatra | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar during their 'Jan Abhaar Yatra', in Morena district.

Interim Budget: Wholesale market
Interim Budget: Wholesale market | Photo: PTI

A worker sits on sacks of onions loaded on a truck a wholesale market, in Guwahati. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament.

Hemant Soren taken to court
Hemant Soren taken to court | Photo: PTI

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case, in Ranchi.

