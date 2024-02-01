People watch Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament, at a television showroom in Kolkata.
Day In Pics: February 01, 2024
Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 01, 2024
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, poses for the media holding a pouch containing a digital tablet as she leaves her office along with her colleagues for President's house before presenting the federal budget in the Parliament in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at North Block, in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi.
A worker clears snow from a road following fresh snowfall in Baramulla.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari during the inaugural session of Jaipur Literature Festival, in Jaipur.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during birth anniversary celebrations of socialist leader and freedom fighter Bhupendra Narayan Mandal, in Patna.
Security personnel holding umbrellas guard at the North Block amid rains, in New Delhi.
Pedestrians during rain on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
Tight security arrangements at Kartavya Path on a cold and foggy winter morning during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Bundles containing Interim Budget 24 copies being unloaded from a truck ahead of its presentation in Parliament, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting before the latter presents the Interim Budget 2024 at Parliament, in New Delhi.
Security personnel arrive at the Zonal headquarter of Enforcement Directorate (ED) where former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has been placed in custody after his arrest, in Ranchi.
Security forces personnel patrol the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid snowfall, in Anantnag.
Snow covered houseboats on the Jhelum river after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.
Security forces personnel guard at Lal Chowk after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of Interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi.
Students arrive to appear in the class 12th (intermediate) exam of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), in Patna.
Security personnel holding umbrellas guard at the North Block amid rains, in New Delhi.
People watch Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament, at a television showroom in Kolkata.
Rush of people outside Reserve Bank of India to exchange Rs. 2000 currency notes, on the day of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, in Kolkata.
Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference on Interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP MP Hans Raj Hans at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
Police personnel and media persons gather outside a special PMLA court before the production of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case, in Ranchi.
President Droupadi Murmu during the Udyan Utsav-I, in New Delhi. Under the Udyan Utsav-I, Amrit Udyan will remain open for public from February 2 to March 31, 2024 (except on Mondays)
President Droupadi Murmu during the Udyan Utsav-I, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu during the Udyan Utsav-I, in New Delhi
Security officials examine the scene of a deadly bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Murshidabad district.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly, in Hyderabad.
Kedarnath temple premises covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Rudraprayag.
'Surya Kiran' aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force performs during an air show at Nal Air Force Station, in Bikaner.
Rush of people outside Reserve Bank of India to exchange Rs. 2000 currency notes, on the day of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, in Kolkata.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar during their 'Jan Abhaar Yatra', in Morena district.
A worker sits on sacks of onions loaded on a truck a wholesale market, in Guwahati. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament.
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case, in Ranchi.