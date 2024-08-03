National

Day In Pics: August 3, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 3, 2024

Rains in Bardhaman | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Young girls float handmade paper boats on the flood water at a partially submerged house after heavy rains, at Lakurdi area in East Bardhaman.

2/17
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal flags off auto rally
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal flags off auto rally | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Participants during an Auto Rally flag-off ceremony by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, organised by FICCI CASCADE, to generate awareness on the issues of counterfeiting and smuggling, in New Delhi.

3/17
Landslides: Rescue ops in Chooralmala, Wayanad
Landslides: Rescue ops in Chooralmala, Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation continues at the landslide-hit Chooralmala, in Wayanad district.

4/17
Shiv Sankalp rally in Pune
Shiv Sankalp rally in Pune | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the ‘Shiv Sankalp’ rally, in Pune.

5/17
Ker Puja festival in Tripura
Ker Puja festival in Tripura | Photo: PTI

Priests perform rituals during ‘Ker Puja’ festival celebrated in the premises of Royal Palace, in Agartala.

6/17
Actor Mohanlal in landslide-hit Wayanad
Actor Mohanlal in landslide-hit Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Actor and Lt. Col.(Hony) Mohanlal of 122 TA (Madras) with others during his visit to a landslide-affected area, in Wayanad district.

7/17
Rape accused bakery demolished in Ayodhya
Rape accused bakery demolished in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

A bulldozer being used to demolish the bakery of Moid Khan who is accused of allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, in Ayodhya.

8/17
Agartala: Money collection for Kerala landslide victims
Agartala: Money collection for Kerala landslide victims | Photo: PTI

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar during collection of money for Kerala landslide victims, in Agartala.

9/17
Weather: Rains in Nadia
Weather: Rains in Nadia | Photo: PTI

A woman carries her child through a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Nadia.

10/17
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Golf
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Golf | Photo: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER VIA PTI

Gaganjeet Bhullar of India in action on the 6th fairway during the third round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Men's Individual Stroke Play golf competition at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

11/17
Unauthorised construction demolished in Bardhaman
Unauthorised construction demolished in Bardhaman | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A worker during the demolition of an allegedly unauthorised TMC union room for clearing the pavement besides Bardhaman Medical college and Hospital, in Bardhaman.

12/17
Rescue op in landslide-hit Wayanad
Rescue op in landslide-hit Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Officials during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area, in Wayanad district. As rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of this north Kerala district entered fifth day, rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts, taking the death toll to 215, with around 206 people still reported missing.

13/17
Weather: Rain in Ranchi
Weather: Rain in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

A washed-away portion of a road is seen washed on Ranchi-Daltonganj route amid rainfall, in Ranchi.

14/17
Big Boss OTT S3 Grand Finale
Big Boss OTT S3 Grand Finale | Photo: PTI

Big Boss OTT Season 3 winner Sana Makbul poses with the trophy after the reality show's grand finale, in Mumbai.

15/17
Rescue operation in Rampur, Shimla
Rescue operation in Rampur, Shimla | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla district.

16/17
AAP protest in Delhi
AAP protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

AAP workers stage a protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the recent deaths of a woman and her son after they fell into a drain during rains, in New Delhi.

17/17
Karkidaka Vavu festival in Kochi
Karkidaka Vavu festival in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Devotees perform ‘tarpanam’ at Aluva Mahadeva Temple during Karkidaka Vavu festival, in Kochi.

