Day In Pics: August 3, 2024

Young girls float handmade paper boats on the flood water at a partially submerged house after heavy rains, at Lakurdi area in East Bardhaman.
Participants during an Auto Rally flag-off ceremony by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, organised by FICCI CASCADE, to generate awareness on the issues of counterfeiting and smuggling, in New Delhi.
Rescue operation continues at the landslide-hit Chooralmala, in Wayanad district.
Priests perform rituals during ‘Ker Puja’ festival celebrated in the premises of Royal Palace, in Agartala.
Actor and Lt. Col.(Hony) Mohanlal of 122 TA (Madras) with others during his visit to a landslide-affected area, in Wayanad district.
A bulldozer being used to demolish the bakery of Moid Khan who is accused of allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, in Ayodhya.
Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar during collection of money for Kerala landslide victims, in Agartala.
A woman carries her child through a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Nadia.
Gaganjeet Bhullar of India in action on the 6th fairway during the third round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Men's Individual Stroke Play golf competition at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.
A worker during the demolition of an allegedly unauthorised TMC union room for clearing the pavement besides Bardhaman Medical college and Hospital, in Bardhaman.
Officials during a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area, in Wayanad district. As rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of this north Kerala district entered fifth day, rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts, taking the death toll to 215, with around 206 people still reported missing.
A washed-away portion of a road is seen washed on Ranchi-Daltonganj route amid rainfall, in Ranchi.
Big Boss OTT Season 3 winner Sana Makbul poses with the trophy after the reality show's grand finale, in Mumbai.
Rescue operation underway following a cloudburst, in Rampur area of Shimla district.
AAP workers stage a protest against Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the recent deaths of a woman and her son after they fell into a drain during rains, in New Delhi.
Devotees perform ‘tarpanam’ at Aluva Mahadeva Temple during Karkidaka Vavu festival, in Kochi.