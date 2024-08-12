Day In Pics: August 12, 2024

The 62-year-old female elephant 'Anarkali' eats fruits inside her enclosure, seen on World Elephant Day, at Byculla zoo in Mumbai.
View of a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall at Kaveripatnam MGR Nagar, in Krishnagiri.
Students participate in a 'tiranga yatra' as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Sonitpur district.
Water of Mettur Dam outflows after heavy rainfall, in Salem, Tamil Nadu.
School students take part in a 'tiranga yatra' during Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Bikaner.
Devotees gather near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the 4th Monday of Sawan month, in Varanasi.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the inaugural ceremony of International Conference on Human Elephant Conflict on the World Elephant Day.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged underpass near Jayadeva Hospital after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru.
India’s flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh and others during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France.
Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao dance during a promotional event for their upcoming film 'Stree 2', in Kolkata.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju with members of Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Waterlogged underpass after heavy monson rainfall, in Gurugram.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the last rites of former external affairs minister Natwar Singh, in New Delhi.