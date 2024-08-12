National

Day In Pics: August 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 12, 2024

World Elephant Day | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

The 62-year-old female elephant 'Anarkali' eats fruits inside her enclosure, seen on World Elephant Day, at Byculla zoo in Mumbai.

2/13
Weather: Waterlogging after rainfall
Weather: Waterlogging after rainfall | Photo: PTI

View of a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall at Kaveripatnam MGR Nagar, in Krishnagiri.

3/13
Tiranga Yatra in Sonitpur
Tiranga Yatra in Sonitpur | Photo: PTI

Students participate in a 'tiranga yatra' as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Sonitpur district.

4/13
Mettur Dam outflows
Mettur Dam outflows | Photo: PTI

Water of Mettur Dam outflows after heavy rainfall, in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

5/13
Tiranga yatra in Bikaner
Tiranga yatra in Bikaner | Photo: PTI

School students take part in a 'tiranga yatra' during Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Bikaner.

6/13
4th Monday of Sawan month
4th Monday of Sawan month | Photo: PTI

Devotees gather near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the 4th Monday of Sawan month, in Varanasi.

7/13
International Conference on Human Elephant Conflict
International Conference on Human Elephant Conflict | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the inaugural ceremony of International Conference on Human Elephant Conflict on the World Elephant Day.

8/13
Waterlogging after rains in Bengaluru
Waterlogging after rains in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged underpass near Jayadeva Hospital after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru.

9/13
Paris Olympics: Closing Ceremony
Paris Olympics: Closing Ceremony | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India’s flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh and others during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France.

10/13
Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao
Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao dance during a promotional event for their upcoming film 'Stree 2', in Kolkata.

11/13
Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board members meet Kiren Rijiju
Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board members meet Kiren Rijiju | Photo: PTI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju with members of Delhi Shia Muslim Personal Law Board during a meeting, in New Delhi.

12/13
Waterlogging after rain in Gurugram
Waterlogging after rain in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Waterlogged underpass after heavy monson rainfall, in Gurugram.

13/13
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during last rites of Natwar Singh
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during last rites of Natwar Singh | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the last rites of former external affairs minister Natwar Singh, in New Delhi.

