National

Day In Pics: April 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 21, 2024

Preparations for INDIA bloc’s rally Photo: PTI

Preparations underway for INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay Rally’, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

1/7
2/7
Punjab CEC meeting Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Punjab, in New Delhi.

3/7
Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser joins RJD Photo: PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomes former Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser as he joins the party, in Patna.

4/7
Punjab CEC meeting Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and other leders during the Central Election Committee meeting on Punjab, in New Delhi.

5/7
CPI(M) rally in Kolkata Photo: PTI
CPI(M) supporters participate in an election campaign rally in favour of party candidate from Dum Dum constituency Sujan Chakraborty for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

6/7
Mahavir Jayanti procession in Patna Photo: PTI
Jain community members take part in a religious procession on the Mahavir Jayanti, in Patna.

7/7
Election in Maldives Photo: PTI
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives to cast his ballot for parliamentary election at a polling station in Mali, Maldives.

