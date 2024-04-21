Day In Pics: April 21, 2024

Preparations underway for INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay Rally’, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomes former Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party MP Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser as he joins the party, in Patna.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and other leders during the Central Election Committee meeting on Punjab, in New Delhi.
CPI(M) supporters participate in an election campaign rally in favour of party candidate from Dum Dum constituency Sujan Chakraborty for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.
Jain community members take part in a religious procession on the Mahavir Jayanti, in Patna.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives to cast his ballot for parliamentary election at a polling station in Mali, Maldives.