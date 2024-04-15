Day In Pics: April 15, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students during a visit to the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, in Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu. () (PTI04_15_2024_000053B)
Devotees undergo registration for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu. The 52-day long Amaranth Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19.
Advertisement
Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi being greeted during filing nomination from Dharwad constituency for the Lok Sabha polls, in Dharwad.
Advertisement
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon clicks selfies with fans after a fashion show on the banks of the River Ganga, in Varanasi.
Devotees perform rituals on the last day of 'Chaiti Chhath' festival, on the bank of the Hooghly River in Nadia.
Advertisement
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai addresses the media in Ayodhya.