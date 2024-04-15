National

Day In Pics: April 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 15, 2024

Rahul Gandhi in Nilgiri Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students during a visit to the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, in Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu. () (PTI04_15_2024_000053B)

1/5
Amaranth%20Yatra%20registration%20in%20Jammu
Amaranth Yatra registration in Jammu Photo: PTI
Devotees undergo registration for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu. The 52-day long Amaranth Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

2/5
Pralhad%20Joshi%20files%20nomination%20for%20LS%20polls
Pralhad Joshi files nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi being greeted during filing nomination from Dharwad constituency for the Lok Sabha polls, in Dharwad.

3/5
Fashion%20Show%20in%20Varanasi
Fashion Show in Varanasi Photo: PTI
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon clicks selfies with fans after a fashion show on the banks of the River Ganga, in Varanasi.

4/5
Chaiti%20Chhath%20festival
Chaiti Chhath festival Photo: PTI
Devotees perform rituals on the last day of 'Chaiti Chhath' festival, on the bank of the Hooghly River in Nadia.

5/5
Janmabhoomi%20trust%20press%20conference
Janmabhoomi trust press conference Photo: PTI
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai addresses the media in Ayodhya.

Tags

