National

Day In Pics: April 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 12, 2024

Kejriwal banner at ITO in Delhi Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters put up a poster in support of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, at ITO, in New Delhi.

1/4
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20in%20Jammu%20and%20Kashmir
PM Modi campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Udhampur.

2/4
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20in%20Jammu%20and%20Kashmir
PM Modi campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Udhampur.

3/4
Biju%20festival%20in%20Tripura
Biju festival in Tripura Photo: PTI
Chakma community members perform rituals at the Deo River during Biju festival celebrations at Pencharthal, in North Tripura.

4/4
Bansuri%20Swaraj
Bansuri Swaraj Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Bansuri Swaraj speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi.

