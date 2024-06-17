National

Darshan Arrest Case: No Soft Corner For Anyone, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Declining to disclose sensitive information openly in public, the home minister said the investigation report will be out after the probe. When asked about when the investigation will be completed, Parameshwara said it is left to the team probing it

Social Media
Darshan Arrest Case | Photo: Social Media
info_icon

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that there was no question of showing soft corner for anyone with regard to investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case in which Kannada actor Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda have been arrested.

He said the police will initiate action without any consideration. "There is no question of protecting or showing soft corner for anyone. We will not succumb to any such things," Parameshwara told reporters.

Declining to disclose sensitive information openly in public, the home minister said the investigation report will be out after the probe. When asked about when the investigation will be completed, Parameshwara said it is left to the team probing it.

"Whatever action has to be taken as per law will be initiated. I and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have said time and again that we will take action without any consideration," he added.

Regarding the re-induction of inspector Girish Naik in the investigation team, the home minister said such changes are subject to administrative requirements and it is left to the police department to decide who should be part of the investigation.

Darshan, Gowda and his 17 aides were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for allegedly sending obscene messages to Gowda.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Man Kills Son Over Property Dispute In Telangana
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident Triggers Haunting Memories Of Odisha Tragedy | Recent Train Mishaps
  5. Punjab: BJP, AAP Field Turncoats For Jalandhar West Assembly Bypoll
Entertainment News
  1. How To Ace The Perfect Festive Look This Eid? Take Tips From Fatima Sana Shaikh
  2. More Laughs Ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Renewed For Season 2
  3. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Eyeing For December 2024 Window? Here's What We Know
  4. Renu Desai Shuts Down Troll Commenting On Her Divorce With Pawan Kalyan: He Was The One Who Left Me And Remarried
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. NEP Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024: Jaker Ali Seeks Controversial Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch
  3. Week In Review, June 10-16: Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup; Nagal Attains Career-High Ranking
  4. Copa America 2024: What Does South American Governing Body CONMEBOL Stand For - Explained
  5. Sri Lanka Demolish Netherlands By 83 Runs In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics
World News
  1. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  2. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  3. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  4. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
  5. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s