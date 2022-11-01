Dalit Student Rohit Vemula's Mother Joins Rahul Gandhi For Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' here.

Radhika Vemula walked with Mr Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the 'Yatra'.





रोहित वेमुला, सामाजिक भेदभाव और अन्याय के विरुद्ध मेरे संघर्ष का प्रतीक है, और रहेगा।



रोहित की माताजी से मिल कर, यात्रा के लक्ष्य की ओर बढ़ रहे कदमों को नया साहस, और मन को नई शक्ति मिली। pic.twitter.com/7XrVSqnptF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2022

"Extended solidarity to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in the higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.





Extended solidarity to @bharatjodo Yatra, walked with @RahulGandhi, and called upon @INCIndia to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all. pic.twitter.com/zuVg26xLQY — Radhika Vemula (@vemula_radhika) November 1, 2022

The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Mr Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The death of a 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016, triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.