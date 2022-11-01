Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Dalit Student Rohit Vemula's Mother Joins Rahul Gandhi For Bharat Jodo Yatra

Radhika Vemula walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the 'Yatra'.

Rohit Vemula's mother with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rohit Vemula's mother with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra. Twitter/@INC

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 12:55 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' here.

Radhika Vemula walked with Mr Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the 'Yatra'.

 

"Extended solidarity to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in the higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.


 

The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Mr Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The death of a 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016, triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

