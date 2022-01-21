Daily COVID-19 Cases Dip, Active Cases Shoot Up In Pondy

Puducherry witnessed a dip in number of daily cases of coronavirus with 2,528 infections being reported in the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Friday while the active cases increased.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 6,093 samples. The active cases however shot up to 14,122 against 13,053 cases on Thursday. While 139 of the 14,122 active cases were in hospitals the remaining 13,983 cases were in home isolation.

The overall tally of cases touched 1,47,870. A 70-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection in JIPMER during the last twenty-four hours raising the toll to 1,898. Director of Health G Sriramulu said 1,458 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries stood at 1,31,850. The Department of Health has tested so far 21,17,882 samples out of which 17,87,981 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 41.49 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.28 percent and 89.17 percent respectively, the Director said. The health department has administered so far 15,15,818 doses which comprised 9,15,185 first doses, 5,96,219 second and 4,414 booster doses.

