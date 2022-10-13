Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Dabolim Airport Will Not Shut After Commissioning Of Mopa Airport, Says Goa CM

Earlier Goa Forward Party leaders had claimed the Dabolim facility would be shut, their statements based on a reported remark by state transport minister Mauvin Godinho that the airport may face closure if taxi operators there do not adopt the latest technology.

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:35 pm

The airport at Dabolim will not be shut once the greenfield international airport at Mopa is commissioned, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

Earlier Goa Forward Party leaders had claimed the Dabolim facility would be shut, their statements based on a reported remark by state transport minister Mauvin Godinho that the airport may face closure if taxi operators there do not adopt the latest technology.

Speaking to reporters at the stone laying ceremony of a cruise terminal building in Mormugao Port Trust in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the CM said, "Dabolim Airport will not be closed. The operations at Dabolim Airport will not be stopped."

"No one should raise doubts about Dabolim Airport. Both the airports will be functional. The state will hold a meeting next week to chalk out plans for both airports. If international flights are diverted to Mopa airport, then domestic flights can land at Dabolim," Sawant said.

The cruise terminal building will enhance the business in the sector at Mormugao Port, he said.

"At present, some 10-12 cruise ships arrive at MPT but after the terminal building is ready, their numbers will increase to 50. The MPT is facing reduction in business after closure of mines. Cruise facilities will help increase economic activity," he said.

Tags

National Dabolim Airport Mopa Airport Goa CM Politics Pramod Sawant Goa
