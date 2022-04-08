Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Curriculum For DU First Year UG Students To Be Ready In 2-3 Months: VC

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has said the curriculum for first year students under the four-year undergraduate programme will be ready in two-three months.

Delhi University File Photo

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 7:51 pm

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has said the curriculum for first year students under the four-year undergraduate programme will be ready in two-three months.

The Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), prepared in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), was approved by the executive council of the university on February 11.

"Committees have been formed. They are working on the curriculum and it will be ready in two-three months before the start of the academic session 2022-23," Singh told PTI.

The vice-chancellor said the students, who will enter DU through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) route, will study the new curriculum.

The UGCF includes two features of the NEP — the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit scheme (MEES).

Under MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. According to the draft, students will have to earn a total of 176 credits at the end of the fourth year of their undergraduate degree. They need to earn a minimum of 50 per cent credits in a discipline to get the degree with a major in that discipline.

The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) framework states that students will have to earn 160 to 176 credits for a four-year degree with honours/research.

What will be the criteria for a student from another university willing to switch to DU?

"Our framework makes it mandatory that a student will need 176 credits for a degree. A student will have to earn extra credits. We will award a degree only with 176 credits," he said.

