National

CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the BJP will face questions in Parliament with regard to the issue when it meets for the first time following the formation of the third consecutive NDA government.

NEET UG 2024 Supreme Court Hearing
CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The CPI (M) on Thursday demanded that the National Testing Authority (NTA) be scrapped in the wake of a massive row over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET, and demanded a high-level probe.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the BJP will face questions in Parliament with regard to the issue when it meets for the first time following the formation of the third consecutive NDA government.

He said that the CPI (M) demands "the scrapping of the National Testing Authority (NTA)".

Claiming that the NTA has failed to do its job, the CPI (M) general secretary also demanded a "thorough investigation into how these examinations are being conducted".

A massive row has erupted over alleged irregularities in conduct of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

The Union Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the examination's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

He maintained that the CPI (M) has little faith in the CBI's capability in probing the matter.

Yechury said that it was "not acceptable" that the future of thousands of students who appeared for NEET has been put in jeopardy.

"The Minister for Education must be made accountable," he said.

Stating that the NDA government has got a majority of just 20 seats in Parliament with 292 seats as against the 272 it requires, he claimed that this is not a very stable situation and they "would not be able to continue what they did in the last 10 years".

He said allegations of malpractices in NEET are already creating pressure on the government.

Yechury was present in a two-day meeting of the CPI (M)'s West Bengal state committee here to analyse the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

"On the basis of review of the election results, we the CPI (M) have decided that both inside and outside Parliament we shall intensify our struggles on the issues concerning people's livelihood," Yechury said, addressing a press conference after the meeting.

The party won in only four Lok Sabha constituencies across India in the recently concluded general elections.

He said that the CPI (M) central committee will meet in Delhi from June 28 to 30 and then it will draw up a future plan of action and lessons to be learnt from this Lok Sabha election.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Monsoon Advances In Most Parts Of North Bengal, Forecast For Heavy Rain
  2. First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21
  3. CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities
  4. Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
Entertainment News
  1. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
  2. Ahead Of 12th Anniversary Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Jameel Khan Revisits SP Office Scene'
  3. Pavail Gulati To Play Boxer In His Next Movie, Starts Prepping Up
  4. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  5. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls After Fifty, Hardik Pandya Eye For Big Total
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands - Know Here
  3. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions
  4. Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths