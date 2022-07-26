Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Reports 14,830 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Below 150,000

According to Union Health Minsitry's data, a decline of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 10:03 am

With 14,830 new Covid-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of coronavirus infections rose to 4,39,20,451, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,47,512, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases now comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: Positivity Rate Reaches Seven Per Cent After 168 Days, India Logs 16,866  Fresh Cases

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 21,411 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Crosses 150,000

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.53 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,46,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it showed.

According to the ministry, 202.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Thirty-six new fatalities due to the disease were reported across the country – seven each from Kerala and West Bengal, six from Maharashtra, three from Gujarat, two each from Delhi and Punjab, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

A total of 5,26,110 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,48,068 from Maharashtra, 70,393 from Kerala, 40,133 from Karnataka, 38,032 from Tamil Nadu, 26,303 from Delhi, 23,560 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,327 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures are subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Data Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites