Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
COVID Vaccine Precaution Dose: Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech Cut Prices To Rs 225

Around 96 per cent of all those above 15 years of age in India have so far received at least one vaccine dose.

Representative image of Indian COVID-19 vaccination program PTI photo

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 5:34 pm

Indian vaccine majors Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced reduction of prices of their vaccines' precaution doses to Rs 225. 

They said the decision was taken in consultation with the Indian government.

The Serum Institute on Friday said that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 600 per jab.

The earlier price of Covaxin was Rs 1,200. 

The Union health ministry on Friday announced that those above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose.

The Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have been major suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the Indian government so far.

Around 96 per cent of all those above 15 years of age in India have so far received at least one vaccine dose, while around 83 per cent have received both doses, according to the Union health ministry

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have received the first dose, according to the Union health ministry.

The ministry further said the ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination programme through government centres for first and second doses to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years will be accelerated.

With PTI inputs

