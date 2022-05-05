As Covid Cases Surge In Delhi, Here's How North MCD Prepares To Tackle The Rise In Infections

In the wake of a surge in coronavirus infections in Delhi, officials have said that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has taken a numbers of measures to contain the spike in Covid-19 cases.

These measures include setting up separate registration counters for suspected coronavirus patients at its health facilities, giving one month's advance medicines to patients suffering from chronic diseases, and dedicated testing facilities, among others.

Separate counters, waiting rooms for suspected patients

An official statement said, "The civic agency has made elaborate arrangements at its hospitals and health centres like setting up separate registration counters for suspected Covid patients, separate waiting rooms, separate queues for medical consultations, dedicated lab testing facilities and separate counters for free distribution of medicines besides making people aware through IEC (information education communication) activities."

Treatment of patients at NDMC hospitals and health centres will take place following appropriate Covid guidelines and protocols, as per the statement. It added that authorities at all NDMC hospitals and health centres have been asked to make proper arrangement of signages on the premises of hospitals and health units.

Officials said all medical officers or in-charges have been asked to ensure that healthcare staff would follow Covid-related guidelines and norms. They have also been directed to maintain adequate stock of essential medicines and essential items like PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitisers, liquid soaps, pulse oximeters, among others.

The NDMC has also made it mandatory for patients visiting every flu clinic to get their body temperature tested with an infrared thermometer. It has also appointed a nodal officer at each hospital whose work will be to ensure sanitisation, infection prevention and proper management of biomedical waste, as per the statement.

Oxygen supply beefed up

The statement said oxygen supplying units and PSA oxygen plants set up at hospitals have been asked to "remain in operational mode" to meet any emergency requirement.

Sufficient number of oxygen cylinders and concentrators have been made available to make sure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the patients. In OPD, all the patients suspected of Covid-19 are to be sent for testing at the nearest designated testing facility, if the same is not available at the health unit or hospital, officials said.

Focus on senior citizens

The civic body has given priority to the care of senior citizens. It has been decided to provide one month's advance medicine to the patients of non-Covid and chronic diseases at the hospitals and dispensaries, officials said.

At this juncture when there is sudden spurt in coronavirus infections, chances of infection is more among senior citizens due to their lower immunity. If they get medicines in advance, they will not have to go to hospitals owing to which there will be less chances of Covid infection, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)