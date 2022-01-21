Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid: 64-Hour Weekend Restrictions On Non-Essential Movement In J-K

As per an earlier order, the night curfew and online mode of teaching in schools and colleges will continue.

Covid: 64-Hour Weekend Restrictions On Non-Essential Movement In J-K
64-hour weekend restriction on non-essential movement in J&K -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:24 am

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Announcing the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the officials said there will be a complete halt on non-essential movement in the union territory every Friday from 2 pm to Monday 6 am.

An order issued by the chief secretary said pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance and shall be allowed to work from home on workdays. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661. Seven people also died in the past 24 hours.

Related stories

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Both Lives And Livelihood Will Be Considered As K'taka Govt To Decide On COVID Curbs Tomorrow: Minister

Fresh Snowfall In Gulmarg, Pahalgam In Kashmir

As per an earlier order, the night curfew and online mode of teaching in schools and colleges will continue, it added. "There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," Mehta said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News COVID Restrictions Weekend Lockdown
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

UP Elections 2022 | Congress Releases Youth Manifesto, All You Need To Know

Tripura Emerging As Land Of Opportunities, Trade Connectivity Hub: PM

NEWSFLASH: Eternal Flame Of Iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate Extinguished

Chhattisgarh CM Instructs Officials To Conduct Audit Of COVID-19 Casualties

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East