Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

There are 8,512 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,36,082, they said.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:26 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 547 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 4,49,333, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,739, officials said.


Of the fresh cases, 307 were from the Jammu division and 240 from the Kashmir division, they said. Jammu district recorded the highest 176 cases, followed by 103 cases in Srinagar district, officials said.


There are 8,512 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,36,082, they said. The death toll has reached 4,739 after seven new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No new case was reported since last evening, they added.

With PTI inputs.

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
