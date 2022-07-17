Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Covid: 498 New Cases, 1 More Death In Delhi; Positivity Rate 3.57%

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,974, up from 1,894 the previous day. As many as 1,390 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 216 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:20 pm

Delhi on Sunday recorded 498 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,44,015, while the death toll rose to 26,292, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases came out of 13,959 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi had on Saturday recorded 491 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent and two fatalities. The city had on Friday logged 601 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, and zero death.

The capital saw 520 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent and one death on Thursday. Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 111 were occupied on Sunday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

